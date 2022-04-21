Guenther Steiner claims Haas could find F1 Sprint races 'challenging' due to inexperience

Haas' Guenther Steiner believes the team could find the upcoming sprint race at Imola challenging since it is the first of the season.

According to the team principal, having only one free practice session will make it difficult for the American team to nail the right setup for the sprint race.

The team had a disappointing outing in Melbourne after exceeding all expectations in the first two races of the season.

Both drivers, Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen, failed to score any points at Albert Park after Haas struggled to set up the cars in the proper manner.

Speaking about the upcoming sprint race at Imola, Steiner said:

"For sure, it will be challenging because we've only got one free practice session to find a good set-up. With the difficulties of these cars and the inexperience we have got with it, it won't be easy."

"But it's the same for everybody, and who is better prepared will have a better car, so we will be trying our best like everybody else. I think it is a good thing for the championship to have these Sprint races and I really look forward to it."

Haas hoping to have fewer 'unfortunate instances' at Imola

Steiner was disappointed with the team's double-no-points finish in Australia, given their impressive form in the first two races of the season.

Kevin Magnussen was under the weather heading into Melbourne's race, while Mick Schumacher failed to extract an optimal performance from his VF-22. The American team also got unlucky with the safety cars, missing out on a short pit window.

Speaking about Haas' issues at Albert Park, Steiner said:

"The whole weekend was very challenging, starting with little issues on Mick’s car and Kevin not being on top form because he didn't feel well. Nevertheless, [even] with all these hindrances, we still got close to points. In the race, we didn't get lucky with the Safety Cars which could've helped our strategy, but we put Australia behind us."

The 57-year-old expressed his optimism for the Imola GP and is confident in his team's ability to bounce back. He said:

"It's a very competitive championship this year and you need to be perfect to get points. What I take to Imola is that the car is still performing, and we will perform as we go on. I hope we get to Imola having fewer unfortunate instances."

Only time will tell if Haas will be able to set up their car correctly in the upcoming weekend.

