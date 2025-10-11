Guenther Steiner comments on Mercedes’ situation if George Russell does not sign a contract extension with the team

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner claimed that George Russell was in a better position to negotiate his contract extension with Mercedes. The British driver has been with the German team since the start of the 2022 season, having served his apprenticeship with Williams F1 for three years prior to joining the former world champions.

The 27-year-old signed a contract extension with the Brackley-based outfit in August 2023, which comes to an end at the end of this year. The five-time F1 race winner has been one of the standout drivers of the 2025 season, but has yet to sign a new deal with Mercedes.

Although both George Russell and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have publicly spoken about their desires to sign an extension, they have not made any announcements yet.

While appearing on the Red Flags podcast, Steiner believed that the Brit held the leverage over the German team and claimed that the latter does not have any options if Russell does not sign a new deal, saying:

“Think about it, Mercedes is even in a tougher place. Who would they put in there if he doesn’t sign a one-year contract? And that is his leverage, because Mercedes, who would they put in there. I mean, there is nobody available. So who else is there than George. So I think that is his leverage, that Mercedes has no other option.

"That’s for next year, and that is his playing up: ‘I want more than next year,’ because in ’27 if, for example, just hypothetical, Max decides, ‘Ah, Red Bull isn’t good enough for me. I want to go to Mercedes,’ obviously, then George would have the chance to go to Red Bull."

George Russell strengthened his negotiation position even further after he claimed the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Former F1 driver chimes in on possible George Russell-Toto Wolff tension over contract talks

Former F1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher stated that he heard a rumor in the paddock that George Russell did not want Toto Wolff to be his advisor amidst their contract talks.

Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, the former Williams F1 driver reported tensions between the duo and said:

“Rumour has it that Russell no longer wants Toto or, in any form, Toto as an advisor. I believe, as a driver, he suffered a bit during the time they publicly flirted with Max Verstappen and pushed him a bit to the side. That’s the feeling you get. So, I believe there was tension, and I think especially under these conditions.”

George Russell has been part of the Mercedes Driver Academy since 2016 and has been advised by the Austrian ever since.

