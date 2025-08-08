Guenther Steiner criticizes Lewis Hamilton's attitude as a 7x F1 champion after his "I'm useless" remark

Former Haas F1 boss, Guenther Steiner, shared his take on Lewis Hamilton's latest &quot;I'm useless&quot; statement. In an interview, when Steiner was asked who was the &quot;wanker,&quot; as per him, in the Hungarian Grand Prix, he instantly named Hamilton and said that his reaction did not reflect that of a seven-time world champion, and it was not the right &quot;attitude.&quot;Following the Hungarian GP qualifying, Hamilton stated that he was &quot;useless,&quot; as he failed to make a mark ahead of the main race on Sunday and spoke about his failure to perform.However, Steiner criticized his statement, as the former Haas F1 boss called out the &quot;wrong attitude&quot; of the Ferrari star. In the interview with The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner said:&quot;How can you come out as being seven-time world champion saying, I'm useless. It's not his performance. I do not care about that. He's struggling. At some stage in our life, we all struggle a little bit. But coming out and saying 'Oh, I'm useless,' I think that's the wrong attitude. I don't like the attitude of giving up or an attitude that people should feel sorry for you. For me it's like, if I'm a seven-time world champion, I've got enough confidence.&quot;I know that I'm not useless, I just need to work harder, and going back to get my mojo back you know. Dude, a few weeks ago, you were sitting down with the engineers, and telling them what to do, and now you're coming back and saying I'm useless? Focus on what you're good at, which is driving a race car, because he's good, you know.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLewis Hamilton qualified in P12 in the Hungarian GP qualifying and then finished the race in the same place. Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, claimed the pole but ended his race in P4.What did Lewis Hamilton say after the Hungarian GP qualifying?Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty ImagesAfter the Hungarian GP qualifying, Lewis Hamilton appeared in the post-qualifying interview, where he summed up his outing at the Hungaroring race. Speaking about it, he said:&quot;I'm useless. Absolutely useless. The team has no problem - you can see the car's on pole [with Charles Leclerc]. They probably need to change driver.&quot;Lewis Hamilton, who arrived from Mercedes this season, struggled with his performance in the last few races. He has yet to get accustomed to the SF-25, which largely suits Leclerc's driving style.After 14 races and three Sprints, Lewis Hamilton is in sixth with 109 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is one place ahead in fifth with 151 points. Ferrari is in second in the Constructors' championship with 260 points.