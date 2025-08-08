  • home icon
  • Guenther Steiner criticizes Lewis Hamilton's attitude as a 7x F1 champion after his "I'm useless" remark

Guenther Steiner criticizes Lewis Hamilton's attitude as a 7x F1 champion after his "I'm useless" remark

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 08, 2025 08:42 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - Source: Getty

Former Haas F1 boss, Guenther Steiner, shared his take on Lewis Hamilton's latest "I'm useless" statement. In an interview, when Steiner was asked who was the "wanker," as per him, in the Hungarian Grand Prix, he instantly named Hamilton and said that his reaction did not reflect that of a seven-time world champion, and it was not the right "attitude."

Following the Hungarian GP qualifying, Hamilton stated that he was "useless," as he failed to make a mark ahead of the main race on Sunday and spoke about his failure to perform.

However, Steiner criticized his statement, as the former Haas F1 boss called out the "wrong attitude" of the Ferrari star. In the interview with The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner said:

"How can you come out as being seven-time world champion saying, I'm useless. It's not his performance. I do not care about that. He's struggling. At some stage in our life, we all struggle a little bit. But coming out and saying 'Oh, I'm useless,' I think that's the wrong attitude. I don't like the attitude of giving up or an attitude that people should feel sorry for you. For me it's like, if I'm a seven-time world champion, I've got enough confidence.
also-read-trending Trending
"I know that I'm not useless, I just need to work harder, and going back to get my mojo back you know. Dude, a few weeks ago, you were sitting down with the engineers, and telling them what to do, and now you're coming back and saying I'm useless? Focus on what you're good at, which is driving a race car, because he's good, you know."
Lewis Hamilton qualified in P12 in the Hungarian GP qualifying and then finished the race in the same place. Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, claimed the pole but ended his race in P4.

What did Lewis Hamilton say after the Hungarian GP qualifying?

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty Images

After the Hungarian GP qualifying, Lewis Hamilton appeared in the post-qualifying interview, where he summed up his outing at the Hungaroring race. Speaking about it, he said:

"I'm useless. Absolutely useless. The team has no problem - you can see the car's on pole [with Charles Leclerc]. They probably need to change driver."

Lewis Hamilton, who arrived from Mercedes this season, struggled with his performance in the last few races. He has yet to get accustomed to the SF-25, which largely suits Leclerc's driving style.

After 14 races and three Sprints, Lewis Hamilton is in sixth with 109 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is one place ahead in fifth with 151 points. Ferrari is in second in the Constructors' championship with 260 points.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
