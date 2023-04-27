Guenther Steiner dismisses speculations of Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes: "The other top three cars are not looking"

Gunther Steiner believes Lewis Hamilton lacks options for a move and will have to stick with Mercedes. The Haas team principal doubts the British champion will replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Italian said:

“Where could he go? Honestly, I don’t know. Red Bull have put everything on Max. Max is their man. Why would they now change Max for Lewis? When you are the principal or when you’re running a team, you don’t want to entertain you guys. You want to entertain yourself of being World Champion. I’m not doubting Lewis’ capability but I just say, I don’t see it, because the people which have the other top three cars are not looking at Lewis. I’m very happy with Nico and Kevin.”

Given that the top three teams have largely committed to younger drivers for their futures, it's unlikely that Hamilton will find another home with a frontrunner.

Gunther Steiner is willing to hire Lewis Hamilton on one condition

The Haas team principal said that he would hire Lewis Hamilton, as long as Merceds boss Toto Wolff paid the salary. The Italian feels the British champion is a Mercedes driver and will continue with the team. With the seven-time world champion’s contract up for renewal, Steiner feels there are no slots empty in the top teams for him.

Asked if he would hire the Briton, Steiner replied to the Metro UK, saying:

“If Toto pays his salary, yes absolutely! You have to write that now! When Toto asks why he should pay the salary, I’ll say, ‘because you should!’. I think he’ll stay. He’s a Mercedes man. Which other options has he got? All the other teams have got very strong drivers. Max [Verstappen] is at Red Bull, Fernando [Alonso] is at Aston Martin and Charles Leclerc is at Ferrari.”

Lewis Hamilton’s contract expires at the end of the 2023 season and he has expressed interest in continuing with Mercedes. Despite his urge to stay in the sport until at least 2024, there have been several suggestions to swap him with Verstappen at Red Bull or Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

