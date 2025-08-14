Guenther Steiner feels Lewis Hamilton should quit if he doesn't enjoy F1 anymore

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner suggested that Lewis Hamilton should consider quitting F1 if he no longer enjoys racing. He mentioned that while Hamilton can run within the top in the coming years, perhaps he should think about retirement if he can't extract the most pace out of himself.

Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season, but the move has largely been criticized, considering the performance he has delivered with the team so far. With P4 as a best race finish, he has struggled with the Ferrari's pace and has found it difficult to compete with the dominating McLarens, or even Mercedes.

Guenther Steiner, while discussing age as a factor for Hamilton, mentioned that the 40-year-old is in "top shape" and can continue racing competitively in the coming years. However, Steiner also suggested that he might begin slowing down on the track with growing age, so perhaps he should call it quits if he doesn't enjoy racing.

"Age always plays a role," Steiner told web.de. "But he's in top shape. Sure, you don't get faster with age. But he can definitely ride at a good level for a few more years. But if you're no longer having the joy, if you notice you're just struggling, then it's no use. Then it's better to say: I tried it, it didn't work, and I'm quitting."

While the season so far has been rough for Hamilton, many suggest that he will improve in the second half. There is a major issue in front of the Brit right now, and it would require massive work within the team to improve the on-track performance.

Lewis Hamilton accepts adapting to Ferrari has "not gone smoothly"

One of the main reasons associated with Lewis Hamilton's poor performance in the season was the adaptability. Ferrari was set to be a new culture for him; moreover, this was also the first time in his Formula 1 career that he piloted a Ferrari-powered car.

Speaking to the media in Hungary, Hamilton agreed that his switch to the Scuderia hasn't been all smooth, considering all the changes he had to adapt to.

"This [season] has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective," Lewis Hamilton said. "Integrating into a new culture, a new team, it’s not gone smoothly in all areas, and it’s been a real battle."

He added that he feels the need to "recharge," which could perhaps help improve his performance on the track. Hamilton also reassured his trust within the team and stated that he enjoys racing just as much.

"I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids and laugh. I’m sure there will be some tears at some point, and I think that’s really healthy. But I’m always excited to race. I love what I do, I love being in red, I love working with this team, and I have such belief in this team," Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton did manage to win the Sprint in China earlier this season; however, that has been his only highlight with Ferrari. He has struggled to put his car in Q3 more recently. Yet, the team stands in second place in the Constructors' Championship, albeit under threat from Mercedes.

