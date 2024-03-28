Guenther Steiner gives his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner feels Lewis Hamilton has made the right call with his shock move to Ferrari from Mercedes. The British driver has been with the German team since 2013.

During his decade-long stint, Hamilton and Mercedes have had a hugely successful run, clinching eight consecutive titles, with the driver winning six championships. Since the new regulations came into effect in 2022, the German team has struggled understanding the ground effect car, winning only once in 2022, with George Russell.

In 2023, they went winless, so Lewis Hamilton decided that it was time to try something different and pursue a different challenge. In early 2024, the driver exercised the exit clause in his Mercedes contract and announced that he would move to Ferrari in 2025.

In the 2024 season, Ferrari have had a win and three podiums in as many races. Hence, Guenther Steiner reckons Hamilton has made the right call to move to the Italian team. Talking to Sky Sports, Steiner said:

“It looks like he is making the right decision. He did that when he left McLaren to go to Mercedes. So maybe he’s got this one right as well. But I think for him, it’s more about a new challenge. He was in a team for 11 years, won seven championships, good relationships there."

He added:

“It’s just I think that the last step of his career he wants a new challenge. And obviously the last challenge being Ferrari, it is a nice thing to have the opportunity to do this.”

Lewis Hamilton backed to win record eighth title

Guenther Steiner has backed Lewis Hamilton to win a record eighth title as he pointed out that the 2026 F1 season will see a regulation change.

More often than not, when the regulations change, there's a change in hierarchy in F1. If Ferrari ends up being the team that's best prepared for that, it could help Hamilton.

Backing Hamilton to win another title, Steiner said:

“I think nothing is impossible. And as you well know in 2026, there is a complete new regulation, engine and chassis wise. So the cars are being redone then and if he got a little bit of luck and is at the right place, that Ferrari produces a good car, it could be possible that he gets his eighth championship.”

Lewis Hamilton will be teaming up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next season. The Italian team has been surging impressively this season and has emerged as Red Bull's closest challenger.

If the trajectory continues next season, Ferrari could challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen.