Guenther Steiner linked to a sensational F1 return after Haas exit last season

Guenther Steiner is reportedly plotting a sensational return to the grid after parting ways with Haas ahead of the 2024 season. The former F1 team principal bid farewell to the organization, concluding an eight-year stint with the American outfit.

Steiner left the organization after a conflict of opinion with team owner Gene Haas on how the team should be run. Since then, the 59-year-old Italian-American has taken on various media roles and is now reported to be vying for a stake in an F1 team.

According to Japanese media Autosport-web, Guenther Steiner is actively exploring opportunities to buy a stake in an F1 team and has already lined up an investor who is willing to buy out the stake. He is no longer interested in running a team like Haas and is aiming to compete at the front of the grid. He was quoted as saying:

"I'm not interested in running a team on the same premise as Haas. Because I've spent so many years in F1 that I want to do more than just participate and score points every once in a while. I want to really compete and try to win. I'm not going to come back just to run the team if I don't have the opportunity."

The report further indicates that Guenther Steiner is targeting a stake in the recently rebranded RB team. However, the deal comes with multiple conditions, including an obligation to run Red Bull powertrains between 2026-2030, fielding a Red Bull junior driver, and utilizing the wind tunnel facility at its base.

According to PlanetF1.com, Steiner still hasn't had any conversations with RB regarding a potential sale. However, Red Bull motorsports advisor Helmut Marko has indicated that there are many "interested parties," but the ultimate decision to sell Red Bull's sister team is in the hands of shareholders.

Guenther Steiner reflects on his decision to leave Haas F1 team

The former Haas F1 team principal was the face of the team, having led the organization since its inception in 2016. Hence, his decision to leave the American F1 team came as a surprise to many.

Guenther Steiner opened up about his decision in a column for Formula 1, stating that he had overstayed at the team. In a recent appearance on the LeBatardShow, the 59-year-old Italian-American reiterated his stance, highlighting the team's lack of financial support from owner Gene Haas as a hindrance to growth. He said:

"I said it before now, I should have left a year before because for me, in my opinion, [it was] the way to nowhere."

"There was not the backing of the owner, of the finances, to go and challenge the better teams. I could have worked another five years to run seventh, eighth, ninth in the championship [but] I didn't want to do that anymore."

