Guenther Steiner looks back at Haas' inconsistent 2022 F1 season: "There was not one thing that was wrong"

Guenther Steiner is not very impressed with the season Haas had in 2022 and he finds no reason to call it 'sustainable'.

While he believes that there were both positive and negative sides to the season, he also feels that there were a lot of things that weren't in their control that let the team down during the entire length of the season.

While talking about the start of the season, he believes that everything seemed to be going the right way, and later in the season the team lost their 'momentum'.

Steiner told GPFans:

"No, I wouldn't say it wasn't sustainable. We started very well and then, for one reason or another, we lost a little bit of momentum. You can say, there was not one thing that was wrong."

Haas had a very decent start to their 2022 F1 season; after ending the previous season with no points, Kevin Magnussen made a "Viking comeback," as Steiner called it at the Bahrain GP. He drove the car excellently to finish P5 and bring in 10 points for the team.

This was already much higher than their entire previous season and they were expected to build on this momentum through upgrades and development.

Although financial limitations kept Haas away from their development pace in contrast to their rivals, Steiner believes that there were other things too that brought the team down which weren't in their control.

Steiner blames uncontrollable factors for Haas' points dip in 2022

During multiple races, Kevin Magnussen was asked to pit by the stewards because of minor damage to his car that could have proved fatal to others on the track. The black-and-orange flag was a sight that the Danish became very familiar with throughout the length of the season. These constant setbacks saw the team lose the chance on a lot of potential points.

There were also issues with porpoising and setups that were limiting the American team. Speaking about the same, Haas team principal Steiner said:

"How do you react to that?[multiple black-and-orange flags]"

"And then, by the way, after 15 races it was decided not to use it [the black-and-orange flag] anymore, so it was things like this. Then a few times, with the strategy, we didn't do the right thing. Sometimes we were also a little bit off with the setup, with this bouncing effect."

Although Haas ended up in a much better position than the 2021 season, Steiner believes that there was more potential that could have been extracted. The team is focused on the same for the upcoming season after they replaced Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg. They also have a new sponsor which will help the team financially.

