Guenther Steiner makes his feelings known about the Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari partnership and the pressure that comes with it

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner claimed that Lewis Hamilton would absorb the pressure that comes with being a Ferrari driver. The Brit has joined the Italian team in a partnership featuring the most successful F1 driver and the most successful team.

Being in a Ferrari is not the easiest for the big signings. The Italian media and the people of Italy are heavily invested in how the team does in Formula 1. That is precisely why when a driver does well and the car performs, the fan support is as good as it gets, and so is the media.

On the contrary, if the car doesn't perform and the driver is unable to bring success to the team, the pressure ramps up. The Italian media can be unforgiving, and the pressure that comes with being a Ferrari driver is unlike any other team.

Talking about how Lewis Hamilton would deal with this challenge, Guenther Steiner told GPBlog that he thought the Brit would be able to handle the pressure. He said:

“Lewis knows there is pressure. You cannot avoid it, he’s a seven-time World Champion and a very good racer. Going to Ferrari, it’s a big story. I think Lewis can deal with the pressure and Ferrari needs it because they were very good last year, and now if they start strong in Australia they have a good chance to bring a world championship back to Italy.”

Guenther Steiner is unsure about Lewis Hamilton's 2025 F1 challenger

Looking ahead to the 2025 F1 season, Guenther Steiner was not entirely sure how Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari was going to be in the upcoming season. He did feel that the team had momentum on its side when it comes to its form in the second half of 2024 but until the car is out on track, it's going to be hard to predict how things fall in place. He said:

“With Ferrari, you never know how good the car is. It’s always the biggest [question]. But I think last year they went into and especially towards the end of the season to have good development, to make right moves.”

He added:

“They were very solid, very well organized, and Lewis getting there… Obviously, everybody is on their toes. And obviously Fred [Vasseur] wants a world championship, so Lewis wants a world championship, the eighth. So I think they will be good as well.”

Lewis Hamilton will try to grab his eighth world title, this time with Ferrari, and break Michael Schumacher's record for the most titles. It would be interesting to see how he fares at the Italian team.

