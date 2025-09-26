Guenther Steiner points to major shift in Red Bull ecosystem after Christian Horner's departure

Former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner has claimed that the drama has left Red Bull Racing ever since the departure of Christian Horner in July. The 60-year-old claimed that a lot of "unhappiness" had persisted within the Austrian team with Horner in charge.

Horner's marriage with Red Bull Racing finally came to an end on Monday when the team announced that their former team principal will be leaving the organization after 20 years. Numerous reports have suggested that Horner was given a severance package worth around $100 million and that he can work in the F1 world again in 2026.

Following on from this news, former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has shared his views on what the environment at the Milton Keynes-based team had become under Horner.

Steiner explained his interpretation of what Red Bull's ecosystem had turned into under Horner, and what the team was looking to do after his sacking.

"I think there was a lot of unhappiness internally and something had to change. The change was Christian leaving, and they are just trying to go back to their glory days now," said Steiner, via PlanetF1.

"Every race weekend there was drama and that has gone away," he also added.

Steiner then added that one of the people wiith whom Horner had frictions was Adrian Newey, and that was why the Briton left to go to Aston Martin. The Italian engineer also explained that this was the primary reason why he could not see Horner going to the Lawrence Stroll-owned team in the future.

Recent reports have suggested that Horner was looking to return to F1 not only as a team principal but also as a shareholder in one of the teams. Rumors have been swirling around the 51-year-old potentially acquiring a minority stake in the Haas F1 team.

Guenther Steiner claims Red Bull seems "calmer" than before post Christian Horner's sacking

Guenther Steiner has also claimed that the Red Bull team now looks a lot calmer after Christian Horner's departure and Laurent Mekies' arrival. He also added that the team seems to be "better off" without their longest-serving boss.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast recently, Steiner explained why he believed that the team was in a better position than they were with Horner in charge.

"It seems the team is calmer. Before, it was every weekend a new story, 'they didn't get on, this guy didn't get on with this one'. At the moment they seem to be be working in harmony, and therefore I think they are better off."

Steiner also praised Laurent Mekies, labeling him as a "good leader" who did not get involved in internal politics. He also clarified that he was not putting Red Bull's wins at the last two Grands Prix down to Mekies as the new chief, or even to Horner being sacked.

