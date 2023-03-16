Haas Automation could face legal action after being accused of violating sanctions by doing business with Russian entity

Haas Automation could be in the eye of a legal storm after being accused of violating the United States of America's sanctions on conducting business with Russian entities, per a report published by PBS Newshour.

The Economic Security Council of Ukraine (ESCU) has alleged that Haas Automation supplied computer numerical control (CNC) machines to a company called RATEP in Russia. The independent watchdog organization claimed this happened long after sanctions were levied against the country in light of their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

RATEP is a weapons manufacturer in Russia that produces guidance systems for anti-aircraft weaponry, with components from the company used by the Kremlin. It has been subject to American sanctions since the invasion and annexation of Crimea back in 2014

Documents filed with the U.S. Treasury and Department of Commerce indicate that RATEP is one of many Russian enterprises that Haas Automation has serviced with direct shipments of goods in that period.

Per the aforementioned PBS Newshour report, the American company allegedly approved as many as 18 shipments to Russia between March and October of 2022 to the tune of $2.8 million.

Haas Automation has denied these allegations and claimed it severed all business relations a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It said:

"Haas no longer supplies machines, replacement parts, or anything else to any companies in Russia."

In an email sent to PBS Newshour, the company's vice president, Peter Zierhut, said:

"Statements to the contrary are false."

Haas Automation is the largest machine tool manufacturer in the United States of America. It was founded by Gene Haas, the man bankrolling the only American F1 team currently on the grid.

While they are not directly linked, the automation company is the machine tool partner of the Haas F1 team. It is unlikely that the racing outfit will have to answer questions from U.S. regulators, who are said to be looking into the matter.

Last year, the team dropped driver Nikita Mazepin and their title sponsor Uralkali, a subsidiary of Uralchem, owned and operated by Dmitry Mazepin, an oligarch alleged to be a close member of Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

"I’m sure that there will be opportunities" - Former Haas driver Mick Schumacher optimistic about his future in F1

Former Haas driver Mick Schumacher believes he will have more opportunities to race in F1 despite being without a permanent seat in the 2023 season.

Schumacher spent two seasons with the American outfit before it was announced that he would be replaced by compatriot Nico Hulkenberg for the current campaign.

His departure from Haas coincided with him parting ways with the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA). It was under the FDA banner that he claimed the F2 crown in 2020 while driving for Prema Racing.

Despite not having a designated race seat for the forthcoming season, Mick Schumacher is unperturbed about his future in the sport.

During a media interaction at the launch event of the Mercedes W14, the German revealed that there had been interest in his services. He said:

“There’s obviously no guarantee, but I’m in a comfortable position right now where I feel like I can learn, I can extract the maximum out of this year – even though I’m not driving. I’m sure that with the results I’ve shown in junior categories, but also in F1, I’m sure that there will be opportunities. Over the winter, a few people have already mentioned that there’s interest. So in one sense, I’m not too worried.”

Schumacher replaced Nyck de Vries as the Silver Arrows' reserve driver following the Dutchman's move to Scuderia AlphaTauri. He is also in line to fill in as a reserve for McLaren, who get their Power Unit from Mercedes.

