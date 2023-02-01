Haas boss Guenther Steiner claims money is no longer the limit for the American team in 2023 thanks to new sponsor MoneyGram. The American outfit is preparing for the upcoming season and was the first to launch its new livery at the end of January.

Steiner's team has always struggled financially, especially when compared to big names like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull. While these bigger teams often struggle to stay under the mandated budget cap, the 2022 eighth place-finishers are often unable to reach the budget limit due to improper funding. However, the team has now resolved its funding issues thanks to its new sponsor MoneyGram, a US-based P2P payment and money transfer company. The Haas boss claims that money is now no longer a limiting factor for the American outfit and they will be trying their best to achieve better results in the coming season.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, the Haas boss said:

"We can get to the lid this year. This year (in 2022), as I said, a few million were missing. This year (2023), you can also develop more because a couple last year (went in to) have completely new regulations and new car, and we had to buy everything new and you spend a lot of money doing that. We can (do) just more in these exactly the same (budget figures) as the other teams and (that) should be possible. I always tell my engineers 'now money is no longer the limit, but talent, your talent.' It's all about talent now, not money."

Nico Hulkenberg is realistic about his goals with Haas in 2023

2023 F1 returnee Nico Hulkenberg has claimed he has to be realistic about his goals with Haas next year. The German driver will replace Mick Schumacher at the American outfit, returning to the sport in a full-time capacity for the first time since 2019.

Hulkenberg was called on by Guenther Steiner and Co. to replace Schumacher. Now much wiser at the age of 35, Hulkenberg claims he wants to maximize his team's performance in 2023. That said, he has realistic expectations for 2023 and is looking forward to returning to the sport.

He told the media:

"I think you've got to be realistic about [your] dreams and goals. For me, [the goal] is to just maximise what we have. Obviously [it depends] on how competitive the package is that you race, but there are always circumstances for opportunities so you can get lucky some day. But I think we just need to maximise every race weekend to leave nothing on the table and to score the best possible result."

This is perhaps Nico Hulkenberg's last chance to impress in F1 and it will be interesting to see if he fares better than Mick Schumacher.

