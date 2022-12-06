Haas boss on Nico Hulkenberg-Kevin Magnussen relationship: They can go on holiday together!

Questions are being raised about Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen's relationship at Haas in the upcoming season. However, team boss Guenther Steiner believes that there won't be an issue between the two. He feels that both drivers have a good relationship, despite the bad blood they shared earlier due to an incident back in 2017.

The team's boss is confident about them being good teammates. He told the media:

"We need to make sure that they get on, but I think they get on pretty well. I think they can go on holiday together, and they've got children about the same age. They've got a normal relationship."

Magnussen and Hulkenberg were involved in a racing incident during the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2017. Back then, Magnussen was still racing for Haas, but Hulkenberg was with Renault. The two drivers made contact which left Hulkenberg behind. During the post-race interview, there were sarcastic comments from both drivers.

Since they will be racing together next year, many have been worried about their relationship, but apparently not the team's boss.

Haas reveal they had another driver on their list instead of Nico Hulkenberg

Within the past two years, Haas has given up on both their rookie drivers and replaced them with experienced F1 drivers who have been absent from the sport. After the 2021 season, they replaced Nikita Mazepin with Kevin Magnussen (who was their former driver). Additionally, they will now be having Nico Hulkenberg instead of Mick Schumacher in the upcoming season.

However, as Guenther Steiner revealed, there was another driver on their list: Antonio Giovinazzi.

Steiner said:

"[Antonio Giovinazzi] was in the beginning on the list of drivers. But then I think you can see we took the best decision for the team in the end."

Giovinazzi last raced for Alfa Romeo in 2021 and has been racing in Formula E since he was replaced by the team. Haas did not pick him because they felt that Hulkenberg was the best fit for them. It might as well turn out to be good for the team since the German carries a lot of experience with multiple teams in his racing resume.

