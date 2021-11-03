Haas boss says Mexico GP experience is like a footballer ‘in a full stadium’

As the lone American team in F1 heads to Mexico, the overall success of the Austin race weekend has boosted their morale. Speaking ahead of the 2021 Mexico GP, Haas Team Principal Gunther Steiner sheds light on what to expect from his team and drivers at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

Thrilled with 400,000 fans at the US Grand Prix, the Haas team principal described the weekend as an ‘unforgettable’ experience. Steiner spoke at the team preview, saying,

“As far as I know, it was the biggest event ever for Formula 1. I was proud to be a part of it and proud that Haas is a part of it. Uralkali Haas F1 Team, as the only American team, for sure had some influence on attracting this big crowd and making Americans aware of Formula 1.”

Haas boss Steiner believes the F1 craze in the US 'will grow even more' in 2022

Mick Schumacher of Germany driving the Haas F1 Team VF-21 Ferrari on track during the 2021 USGP in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Describing the US Grand Prix weekend, the Haas team boss said,

“It was unforgettable. I think it will grow even more, especially next year when we have two races in the US – one in Miami and one in Austin.”

The team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin finished 16th and 17th respectively in the race.

Shedding light on how the Mexico GP experience will be for his rookie drivers, Steiner said,

“Going through that stadium for a driver must be a fantastic feeling - it’s like being a football player in a full stadium. It’s nowhere else than in Mexico so I think when they experience it for the first time, they will be saying “wow” and after that, they will never forget about that first time.”

A general view Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

With Formula 1 resuming back to its normalcy gradually, the driving and fan atmosphere has reinvigorated the experience at the races, with attendance almost too close to its pre-pandemic figures.

Speaking of normalcy resuming in the sport, Steiner said,

“Opening up everything more, we are getting back to what we are used to, which is fantastic. I hope we can keep it going and that the pandemic will dwindle away at some stage, and we get back to normality which I think is a much better world than the COVID world, so fingers crossed.”

Steiner talks about Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher's rookie experience

The Haas team boss spoke of his rookie drivers' experience this season, saying,

“The drivers are now starting to experience real Formula 1 when everything is open again.”

On their expected performance goals this weekend, he added,

“It is a very good thing for our drivers that this is happening at the moment, so they’re not always starting last and second last, or at best, 17th and 18th. It’s a little bit more forward.”

Steiner expects engine changes for other teams and drivers to promote their own from their usual starting position on the grid of P19 and P20. Discounting this year as a transition to next year, the Haas team principal said,

“Starting in these positions trains them more for next year, when we hope to start from these positions by our own means, with a better performing car.”

On the learning experience of Haas’ rookie drivers this season, Steiner said,

“It’s a big opportunity for them to learn and take stuff in, as every time they do one of these starts, they learn a lot about how they have to behave and how to get the best out of it.”

Speaking of the transatlantic triple header that started at the USGP weekend, Steiner said,

“Three races is very tough on everybody but it’s part of it now. If the demand is there, as we saw in Austin, we need to fulfill this demand and try to provide the show for the fans.”

He added,

“If they want it, we need to be there when they want it. It’s tough but it’s also a period of time you get used to in some ways, and I think we’ll go into that at one stage and it will be normal.”

Triple header races have often been disliked by team personnel and people working in the sport due to their logistical challenges and the relentless work weekends overseas. Speaking of its effects on his team personnel, the Haas team principal said,

“We will adjust and always do our best for our employees to make it as comfortable as possible.”

After a successful weekend in the US, the Haas team looks forward to the Mexcio GP (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Looking forward to the next season which has 23 races scheduled, and evaluating their performance this year, Steiner said,

“We keep morale up, which I think it is now, as we can all see the end of the season and we’re all looking forward to the 2022 car.”

The Haas team boss highlighted the crucial importance of the last few races and suggested that they were key in developing their car for next year.

For a team like Haas whose performance curve has not been exceptional throughout the year, the 2021 season marks itself as a transitionary year until the cars change in 2022, where they can expect to participate in a more leveled playing field.

