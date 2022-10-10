"I’m done in the moment with rookies"- Haas Boss opens up about hiring process for new drivers in 2023 F1 season

Haas boss Guenther Steiner recently spoke about the empty seat on the American team for next season and how his team was in no hurry to fill it up. Steiner spoke to the F1 official website, while stating:

"I would say I’m done in the moment with rookies for the foreseeable future. But I mean, we need to see what is best for the team or who’s the best person or who is the best driver to bring the team forward."

Haas had two rookie drivers during the 2021 season in Nikita Mazapin and Mick Schumacher. The team finished the season with no points, while coming last in the constructors championship.

Nikita Mazapin was replaced by Kevin Magnussen this season and the experience of the Dane showed on track. Haas has started scoring points and are currently eighth in the championship, three points behind Aston Martin.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Hope he is back for the FP2 🏻



#F1 #mickschumacher #HaasF1 #JapaneseGP Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas after the FP1 session was over in Suzuka 🥹Hope he is back for the FP2 Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas after the FP1 session was over in Suzuka 🥹Hope he is back for the FP2 🙏🏻#F1 #mickschumacher #HaasF1 #JapaneseGP https://t.co/N14VMU82OJ

"Just want to make sure we take the right decision": Haas boss Guenther Steiner

Steiner emphasized the team's decision to not rush in selecting a second driver to pair with Magnussen for next season. Steiner wants to make sure the team does not regret their decision at any point next year, as he stated:

"Still thinking, you know, we want to take our time to make sure that next year at no stage we think ‘we did this too quick’ – because we don’t need to be in a hurry now. There is not a lot out there anymore on open seats and drivers. There’s not a lot of options, so we just want to make sure that we take the right decision and have no regrets next year."

Daniel Ricciardo has been one of the stars on the team's radar to replace Mick Schumacher next season. The Australian has won eight Grand Prixs in the past, while racing for championship contending teams.

Steiner revealed that his team will not wait for the Australian to make a decision on his future, and will instead work on their own time.

Guenther Steiner said:

"I’m not waiting for him to answer what he wants to do, just to clarify that,” said Steiner. Once he decides what he wants to do, he will let everybody know, but I don’t know and I think he doesn’t know at the moment."

Haas and Williams only teams left with an empty seat for next season

Alpine recently announced Pierre Gasly will be joining its team from the 2023 season onwards. Nyck de Vries was also announced as his replacement in AlphaTauri, with the young Dutch driver impressing at the Italian GP last month.

This just leaves Haas and Williams as the only teams to have an empty seat for next season.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 Ricciardo ruling himself out of a Haas or Williams seat (by saying he won't be on the grid in 2023) is a risk, but clearly his struggles have hurt his stock. A few signs of recovery recently mean if he can end strongly, he *might* be able to open up a few other doors for '24 #F1 Ricciardo ruling himself out of a Haas or Williams seat (by saying he won't be on the grid in 2023) is a risk, but clearly his struggles have hurt his stock. A few signs of recovery recently mean if he can end strongly, he *might* be able to open up a few other doors for '24 #F1

Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher are among the drivers said to be in contention for a spot on the American team. It would be interesting to see who gets the final two seats in the paddock. With only five races to go this season, the announcement will be made sooner rather than later.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes