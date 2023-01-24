Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner criticizes the FIA's race direction: "Your system is flawed"

Guenther Steiner, the team principal at Haas, has expressed his frustration with the inconsistent decisions made by the FIA regarding penalties for damaged parts during races. He has specifically mentioned the penalties awarded to Kevin Magnussen, which cost Haas points in the Canadian and Singapore GP.

Steiner also brought up the incident with Fernando Alonso at the American GP, where Haas initially protested but failed in overturning Alonso's P7 result. Steiner felt the rules were not applied consistently. He believes that there is room for improvement in how race control handles these situations and that the rules should be the same for everyone.

Speaking to Motorsports.com, Steiner said:

"Your system is flawed because the rules are not the same for everybody, and I think how it was handled from race control was not good."

It is important to note that decisions made by the FIA regarding penalties and rules are not made lightly. However, it is clear that Steiner feels that they have been unfairly penalized in the past, which has had a negative impact on their performance.

The FIA has also acknowledged the concerns raised by Haas and other teams regarding the consistency of the rules and penalties. They have announced that they will be reviewing their processes and making changes where necessary to ensure fairness and consistency.

The 2023 season is expected to be the comeback season for Haas

The 2023 season is set to be an exciting one for Haas. They'll look to build on their progress from last year and establish themselves as a competitive team in the midfield. The team has promised to introduce meaningful upgrades this season, which will be crucial in helping them achieve their goals.

The team is also focusing on improving its production capacities, which will enable them to produce more efficient and faster cars. This will be an important step in their journey to the front of the field.

One way the team could gain a competitive advantage would be to develop a strong understanding of the new aerodynamic regulations that were introduced in 2022. These new regulations aim to reduce the amount of downforce on the cars, which will change the way the cars handle on the track. Teams that are able to quickly adapt to these changes will have an edge over their competitors.

Additionally, Haas will also need to focus on improving their reliability and consistency throughout the season. In the past, the team has had issues with retirements due to mechanical failures and reliability issues. A strong focus in these areas will help the team maximize their point-scoring opportunities and help them establish themselves in the midfield pack.

As the 2023 season approaches, the American team aims to improve on their P8 finish from last year.

