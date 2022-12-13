Haas wins crucial race ahead of 2023 F1 season

Haas has taken a crucial first step ahead of the 2023 F1 season as the chassis and nose for the VF-23 have passed their FIA tests and are officially homologated. For any new challenger, any new part that is to be introduced in the car needs to be homologated by the FIA.

This is a major step for the 2023 F1 Haas car as it helps the team in moving forward with the work on its car. The update was shared by the team on social media:

"The chassis and nose for the VF-23 have passed their FIA tests and are officially homologated - a significant landmark in the development of our 2023 car."

Haas is looking to make further strides in its development next season. Team boss Guenther Steiner has stated that after a pole position for the team in Brazil in 2022, next season, the target is to improve even further and eventually secure a podium.

To achieve that, the team has boosted its driver lineup and partnered Kevin Magnussen with Nico Hulkenberg. Steiner said:

"We had two difficult years with the pandemic, but we got back on our feet. he season we just finished went well, but it could have been better. We can consider it a year of growth. This year Kevin [Magnussen] gave us a Pole Position. In 2023, we want to grow even more, make another leap in quality in the standings, always fight for points and one day get on the podium. Big goals are needed to achieve them and grow."

Nico Hulkenberg reflects on his first outing with Haas

Nico Hulkenberg was able to take part in the post-season test at Abu Dhabi where the German drove the car for the first time. While the German has shown he has the ability to sit in the car unprepared and deliver, he admitted there was some fatigue that kicked in as he had not driven an F1 car for a while.

He said:

“It was hard, it was tough. I was feeling some human degradation towards the end of the day too, but that was to be expected. Actually, I coped better than I expected to be honest. So that’s good, but still obviously three months of hardcore preparation now.”

Hulkenberg, who has replaced Mick Schumacher, will be teaming up with Kevin Magnussen next season and it will be interesting to see how the duo perform together.

