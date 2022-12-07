Haas F1 sets goals for 2023, wants to 'one day get on the podium'

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner hopes his team can regularly fight for points in 2023 and maybe even get on the podium one day. The American outfit had their most successful season since 2018, finishing eighth in the constructors' standings.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 Congratulations to Kevin for picking up the 2022 Lorenzo Bandini Trophy at the awards ceremony in Italy last night Congratulations to Kevin for picking up the 2022 Lorenzo Bandini Trophy at the awards ceremony in Italy last night 👏#HaasF1 https://t.co/HtlNvbBrOE

Steiner's team made a partial comeback in 2022, after two dismal years in 2020 and 2021. Haas started off the season with a bang, with Kevin Magnussen having finished P5 in Bahrain's season opener. Since then, however, the team somewhat lost form and failed to score regular points over the course of the season. Haas were generally unable to keep up with other teams in terms of development, showcasing their biggest weaknesses in the sport.

Magnussen, however, shocked the world by taking his and his team's first F1 pole position at the 2022 Brazilian GP. In a similar spirit, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner claims the team plans on going even further in 2023.

As reported by Ravenna Today, Steiner said:

"We had two difficult years with the pandemic, but we got back on our feet. he season we just finished went well, but it could have been better. We can consider it a year of growth. This year Kevin [Magnussen] gave us a Pole Position. In 2023, we want to grow even more, make another leap in quality in the standings, always fight for points and one day get on the podium."Big goals are needed to achieve them and grow."

Nico Hulkenberg is ready for his Haas stint in 2023

Nico Hulkenberg believes the recent Abu Dhabi test was difficult physically but he is ready to get back into Formula 1. Speaking to the on-site media in Abu Dhabi, the German said:

“It was hard, it was tough. I was feeling some human degradation towards the end of the day too, but that was to be expected. Actually, I coped better than I expected to be honest. So that’s good, but still obviously three months of hardcore preparation now.”

Nico Hulkenberg will be replacing Mick Schumacher for the 2023 season at Haas and was in Abu Dhabi for the 2023 Pirelli tire test. Looking ahead to the winter before he returns to the sport, Hulkenberg feels he is ready to prepare physically and mentally to compete in the 2023 season. The former Force India driver was confirmed for the 2023 lineup at the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Meanwhile, Schumacher's calmness in the face of losing his F1 seat has been lauded by former F1 driver Timo Glock. Glock told Sky Germany:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Some reports suggest that Schumacher might also find a home at Mercedes as a reserve driver, taking Nyck de Vries' place in the German team. It will be interesting to see how things develop for both Hulkenberg and Schumacher.

Poll : 0 votes