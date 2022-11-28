Mick Schumacher set to join Mercedes: Reports

Mick Schumacher is reportedly set to join Mercedes as a reserve driver in 2023, taking over Nyck de Vries's responsibilities. The Haas driver lost his F1 seat at the end of the 2022 season and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at the American outfit in 2023.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



Reserve driver role, the same as to what De Vries was for the team this year.



Announcement is expected soon. As per my trusted source and good friend @sergiorf97 , Mick Schumacher to Mercedes is done.Reserve driver role, the same as to what De Vries was for the team this year.Announcement is expected soon. As per my trusted source and good friend @sergiorf97, Mick Schumacher to Mercedes is done. Reserve driver role, the same as to what De Vries was for the team this year. Announcement is expected soon.

Mick Schumacher failed to impress in the F1 world in his two seasons at Haas. The F2 champion came into the sport with great promise, hoping to carry on his father's mighty legacy. The German driver, however, was regularly beaten by his much older teammate Kevin Magnussen in 2022, leading to widespread criticism by the F1 fraternity.

Schumacher will now reportedly replace Nyck de Vries at Mercedes as the Dutch driver will make his full-time debut for AlphaTauri in 2023. While news of the young driver's partnership with the Silver Arrows has not yet been confirmed, multiple sources indicate the deal is done. Schumacher's responsibilities will include rigorous simulation testing for the German team, making him a valuable member in times to come.

Former F1 driver lauds Mick Schumacher's calmness in face of Haas axing

Former German F1 driver Timo Glock claims Mick Schumacher's calmness in the face of being fired by Haas shows his 'size and class'. Schumacher was not offered a contract renewal in 2022 and showed great class and composure despite knowing his time in the sport was limited. Glock claims Schumacher's composure and calmness in dire times are admirable and are a sign of the value system he possesses.

M. Schumacher Fans @MSchumacherFans 🎙| Mick Schumacher: "My father switched from Ferrari to Mercedes some time ago. I see no valid reason not to do the same. Now I have free time & I will evaluate the options that are on the table. But it is certainly very good to hear what Mercedes&especially Toto say about me." 🎙| Mick Schumacher: "My father switched from Ferrari to Mercedes some time ago. I see no valid reason not to do the same. Now I have free time & I will evaluate the options that are on the table. But it is certainly very good to hear what Mercedes&especially Toto say about me." https://t.co/8HmbZwc5Hz

Glock told Sky Germany about Schumacher:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Mick Schumacher vowed to return to F1 in a social media post and it seems like his dreams are coming true, with a potential reserve driver's role waiting for him at Mercedes next year. His farewell note read:

"This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally."

Schumacher, along with Daniel Ricciardo, will make up two of the drivers from 2022 who will return to the sport in 2023 as reserves - if the reports are confirmed. As of now, we await diligently for news about the impressive F2 champion.

Poll : 0 votes