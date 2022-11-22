Mick Schumacher's calmness in face of Haas axing shows his 'size and class', says former F1 driver

Former German F1 driver Timo Glock claims Mick Schumacher's calmness in the face of being fired by Haas shows his 'size and class'. The German driver will not appear on the 2023 grid and will have to find another role to play in the sport.

Mick has been replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, who will feature alongside Kevin Magnussen for the American outfit in 2023. While the F2 champion did manage to improve over the course of the season, he was beaten by his much older and experienced teammate Magnussen, who returned to the sport at the beginning of the year.

Mick Schumacher was not offered a contract renewal in 2022 and showed great class and composure despite knowing his time in the sport was limited. Glock claims Schumacher's composure and calmness in dire times are admirable and is a sign of the value system he possesses.

Glock told Sky Germany about Mick Schumacher:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Mick Schumacher vows to return to Formula 1

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick The 2022 season has come to an end and with that a chapter as well. I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years.

I’ve been able to meet incredible people and have built friendships that I will cherish for life. 1/3 The 2022 season has come to an end and with that a chapter as well. I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years. I’ve been able to meet incredible people and have built friendships that I will cherish for life. 1/3 https://t.co/Nd4Myl7rIU

Mick Schumacher, son of Michael Schumacher, has vowed to return to the F1 grid after being axed from Haas for the 2023 F1 season. In a farewell note shared on social media, Mick Schumacher thanked the American team for the support and the opportunity given to him. The German feels that he deserves to be on the F1 grid and will be trying very hard to make it happen. His farewell note read:

"This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally."

Schumacher continued:

"And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport. It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid."

However, to make matters worse for Mick Schumacher, American driver Logan Sargeant managed to acquire the minimum amount of Super License points and will race for Williams F1 in 2023. As it currently stands, Schumacher has no way of returning to the sport in full capacity in 2023, putting his Formula 1 career in jeopardy.

