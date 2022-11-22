Meet your new Williams F1 driver: All about Logan Sargeant, the latest American to join the grid

Williams have announced that Logan Sargeant will be driving alongside Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 season, replacing the Canadian Nicholas Latifi. Sargeant will now become the first American since Alexander Rossi in 2015, to feature on the sport's grid.

The American sensation has kept everyone enthralled ever since he joined the Williams Driver Academy in October last year. Pundits and fans of the sport have been wondering and speculating about his move to the highest echelon of motorsport throughout the year, and it has now been finalized. After the official announcement, the team released a statement from the youngster on their website. Sargeant said:

“A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix. Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter. I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid.”

Williams' new F1 driver Logan Sargeant's record in F2 and F3

Logan Sargeant spent three years in F3, his best finish coming in 2020 where he finished 3rd in the competition. In 2021 though, the young talent faced a tough challenge when he finished seventh in the F3 standings and didn't have the resources to fund himself further. The 21-year-old was then helped out by Williams as they welcomed him into their drivers' academy.

Then, in 2022, Sargeant's F2 season turned out to be a definite success, as he won a series of podiums and managed two wins. In doing so, he also became the first American to win a race in F2 after competing closely with Theo Pourchaire at the British GP in July.

The talented driver has proven that he can keep improving further through the years, proving to be an asset for the world of F1 and becoming one of the few Americans on the racing scene. His addition to the grid will also see an increase in his team's marketing prospects in America, thus also increasing media attention for the sport in his country.

All eyes are peeled as Logan Sargeant is about to step into F1. His presence on the grid seems justified, his confidence seems high enough to take him places, and his team seems meticulous as ever. Furthermore, fans in America will want to back Sargeant no matter what. It will be interesting to see what action the 2023 F1 season will have in store for us.

