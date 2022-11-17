"My fire burns for Formula 1" - Mick Schumacher vows return to F1 grid after being axed from Haas lineup

Mick Schumacher, son of Michael Schumacher, has vowed to return to the F1 grid after being axed from Haas for the 2023 F1 season.

In a farewell note shared on social media, Mick Schumacher thanked the American team for the support and the opportunity given to him. The German feels that he deserves to be on the F1 grid and will be trying very hard to make it happen. His farewell note read:

"This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally."

"And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport. It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid."

Mick Schumacher will be replaced by the 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg at Haas and team principal Guenther Steiner was admittedly very happy to sign the veteran driver. Steiner said:

"I'm naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hülkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1. The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer."

Haas' team principal continued:

"These are attributes, which when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen’s experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid. That’s obviously the goal and it was that ambition that has prompted Nico’s return to Formula 1 – he shares our vision and can be a key player together with the rest of the team in building on the foundations we’ve laid this year with our return to the points battle."

Guenther Steiner thanks Mick Schumacher for his contribution to Haas

The Haas team principal also thanked Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team in the last two years and wished him luck for the future. He said:

"I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years. Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season. While choosing to go in separate directions for the future the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond."

In all likelihood, unless a miracle happens and Logan Sargeant misses out on acquiring the much-needed super license points, Mick Schumacher won't feature on the Formula 1 grid next season.

