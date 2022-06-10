"It looks worse than it is" - Mick Schumacher's Monaco crash not as costly as expected

Mick Schumacher's crash might not have proven to be as costly as it looks. The car was split into two halves and was expected to be another million-dollar crash expense for Haas.

According to a report from Motorsport.com, that's not the case; apparently, Haas' technical director Simone Resta found parts that could be used again.

The report claimed:

“Despite the fact that, at first, it seemed that a large part of the car was not going to be easily repaired, the engineers led by Simone Resta have found parts that may still be useful. The bodywork has been replaced, but work has started on the damaged one, and it would be available as an extra for Baku. The Ferrari engine was undamaged and the only thing that had to be replaced was the external gearbox , a rather unexpected result considering the magnitude of the accident.”

Despite suspicions that Mick Schumacher might have burnt a massive hole in the already deficient budget for Haas, the German was fortunate enough to escape with significantly reduced losses.

Damon Hill had alluded to the same about Mick Schumacher's crash

F1 world champion Damon Hill alluded to the same when he mentioned that crashes sometimes looked worse than they actually are, and that Mick Schumacher might get away with that one.

Hill said:

“To be honest, if you whack a Formula One car in the right place, you can see it swinging around and the back of the car takes a blow laterally rather than longitudinally, and so they’re quite weak in that direction and sometimes they’re designed to break apart. But yes, it looks pretty alarming, isn’t it?”

He continued:

“And actually, it’s quite an amusing moment where the marshals picked up the back of the car and just wheeled it off like a wheelbarrow. But, you know, in actual fact, it looks worse than it is. I mean, a rotational accident is actually quite a good thing because it dissipates the energy and the driver, the shock if you like goes into the breaking of the back of the car off and rather than into the cockpit where the driver sits.”

Hopefully, Mick Schumacher can put together a good weekend in Azerbaijan before Guenther Steiner's patience wears out.

