Haas F1 callback 'simply too appealing', claims Kevin Magnussen

Haas F1's call for Kevin Magnussen to return and drive for the team took the Danish driver by surprise. Calling the lure of the sport too tempting for him to refuse, Magnussen detailed how things developed, saying:

“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas. I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing.”

The Danish driver was a part of the team for four seasons from 2017 to 2020 and had some great moments. With F1 prospects out of the picture since last year, he was due to continue racing for Chip Ganassi Racing, as well as with Peugeot's Hypercar World Endurance Championship entry.

Both teams were, however, quick to release him to pursue the opportunity to drive in F1. Magnussen thanked both Peugeot and CGR for paving the way for his return to F1, saying:

“I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly – both are great organisations. Naturally, I also want to thank [Haas team bosses] Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the chance to resume my F1 career – I know just how competitive they both are and how keen they are to return to competing week in and week out.”

The Dane will be joining the team with the bulk of the F1 testing program already out of the way. Regardless, he feels that he will still be able to get up to speed with the car and get the ball running as soon as he gets there.

Speaking about going into the 2022 season as a driver again, the 29-year-old said:

“We’ve enjoyed a solid relationship and our positive association remained even when I left at the end of 2020. I’ve been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package. There’s work to do but I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain.”

Magnussen's F1 return a massive positive for Haas

It's hard to look beyond the obvious fact that Haas, with Nikita Mazepin in their ranks, had a huge liability in terms of the driver line-up. The Russian driver did not look ready enough for the big stage and was no match for his team-mate.

With Magnussen in the second cockpit, it's not only a new and better benchmark for Mick Schumacher, but it's also a refreshing presence in the paddock. The team can now rely on two drivers to do a good job, after a disappointing 2021 season. From all the mess of the pre-season, it does appear that Haas has come out in much better shape than it went in with.

