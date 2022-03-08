Haas F1 selects replacement driver for Bahrain test after axing Nikita Mazepin

Haas F1 team owner Gene Haas has told the Associated Press that Pietro Fittipaldi will be the test driver replacing Nikita Mazepin in the Bahrain pre-season test. The American team owner also mentioned that they might consider a more experienced driver for the rest of the season, depending on their availability.

Explaining the driver's situation for Mazepin's replacement, Haas revealed:

“We’re in the process of looking at several candidates. We’ll see who is available and what we have to deal with, but we’ll have somebody by Wednesday. Pietro will definitely be in it, that’s what he’s for, he’s the test driver.”

The team’s reserve driver Fittipaldi was the most obvious replacement for Mazepin, according to team principal Gunther Steiner’s comments in Barcelona. Team owner Haas, however, mentioned that while Fittipaldi will be testing in Bahrain, they are considering several other options for the rest of the season and will make a formal announcement by Wednesday.

Speaking about who could fill their driver position, the team owner stated their preference, saying:

“I think we’d obviously like to get someone with a bit more actual experience. We just have to see what’s available.”

The two most likely experienced drivers that can secure that drive are Antonio Giovinazzi, who is associated with the Ferrari team, and ex-F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, who is currently a reserve in the Aston Martin F1 team. While the Italian has Formula E commitments for the 2022 season, his yearning to return to the sport could make the Haas drive a possibility. For the German driver, his close association with Steiner, history with the team, and experience could make him the most suitable candidate for the drive.

Haas F1 team owner overwhelmed by criticism over their Russian association

Haas F1 team owner Gene Haas revealed he was overwhelmed by the criticism they received over their Russian association after the Ukrainian invasion. While he believes the criticism was too intense to deal with, he also revealed that their other sponsors have issues with the team’s Russian link with a sponsor and driver.

Commenting on the effect on the team that the drastic change in European geopolitics had, Haas said:

“There was a lot of intense criticism about the Ukrainian invasion and it was just getting overwhelming. We can’t deal with all that, our other sponsors can’t deal with all that.”

On the final day of the Barcelona test, the team ran a white livery without the sponsor Uralkali. A few days later, it went on to terminate its deal with the Russian sponsor and the driver's contract.

The situation in Ukraine had its domino effect on the sport, whereby it terminated its contract with the Russian GP until Vladimir Putin was president. Although the FIA took a neutral stance by allowing Russian drivers to race in motorsport events under neutral flags, associations like the UK Motorsport Association have prohibited their participation.

