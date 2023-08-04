Haas F1 set to bring much-needed upgrades post-summer break in Zandvoort

Haas has been reported to bring in new upgrades to the VF-23 at the Dutch Grand Prix after the Formula 1 summer break, and it has been mentioned that the team might be looking forward to changing its design philosophy as well.

According to reports from Formu1a.uno, Haas will be working with their car in the wind tunnel during the summer break, unleashing new upgrades possibly linked to the front section of the car.

The team has been falling back in terms of competition in recent races, and although they have eleven points and stand eighth in the championship, it is equal to that of Williams, and Alfa Romeo is chasing them with nine points.

There will be a four-week break before Formula 1 goes racing again, and it would be a perfect time for teams to research their cars and bring in their upgrades at Zandvoort.

There has been an issue in the Haas related to tire degradation, and the impact can be noticed on race weekends. Both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg have had considerable race starts, but the longer stints usually don't work out on the VF-23.

Why is a new design philosophy important for Haas?

The reports also mention that Haas might be getting a new design philosophy, not this year but for the next season of Formula 1.

The development that will be done on their current challenger will help in the collection of the data for the 2024 one.

The team shares a technical relationship with Ferrari and has a lot of their parts brought in from Maranello. Hence, both teams face similar issues such as tire degradation. This particular issue has been limiting Ferrari for the past couple of seasons and is also troublesome for the American outfit.

The Scuderia has been following the same design concept since the past season, and meanwhile, many teams have deviated from using the Red Bull concept.

If Guenther Steiner's team follows the same design concept, they could improve their performance in the future and become more competitive.

For now, however, new upgrades will help them stay firm in their current position after the Dutch Grand Prix.

They finished the 2022 season in eighth place and are currently in the same position. But, as previously mentioned, under constant pressure from Alfa Romeo.