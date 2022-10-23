Haas' Mick Schumacher 'definitely deserves a place on the grid' in F1, feels Kevin Magnussen

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen feels his teammate Mick Schumacher deserves a place on the F1 grid for next year. His statement comes amidst doubts about the young German's talent and the possibility that he won't be on the grid next year.

Speaking to RacingNews365, Magnussen praised Schumacher's improvement over the year:

"If I just look at Mick, I think he has been really improving over the year. He started off maybe not really liking the car and lacking a bit of confidence, but he's really gained that and lately, he's been super hard to beat for me. I think the way he's driving right now, he definitely deserves a place on the grid. But again, [it's] totally out of my hands and I can only sort of just wish him well."

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 #USGP “I didn’t drive much in FP3, so we’ll look at the data from Kevin to be able to learn and put the car together which hopefully gives us the potential to go forwards and fight for points.” “I didn’t drive much in FP3, so we’ll look at the data from Kevin to be able to learn and put the car together which hopefully gives us the potential to go forwards and fight for points.”#HaasF1 #USGP https://t.co/liLv3mU4Ei

Kevin 'K-Mag' Magnussen and Mick Schumacher have helped propel Haas to a P8 in the constructors' this year. There is no certainty, however, that the team will be able to maintain that with the current car. Speaking about his team's current situation, Magnussen said:

"It's very tight in terms of points to these guys. Even the next position up, P7, is, if you just look at the points, it's not so much but it's so hard for us to score points at the moment. It is going to be tough, but we're going to do our best, of course."

With constant comparisons to K-Mag, Mick Schumacher has faced a lot of criticism this season. The start of the year was very shaky for the German, and he could only impress by the time the summer break arrived.

Haas boss points at Mick Schumacher's advantage over any other driver for the F1 seat

Haas boss Guenther Steiner feels that Mick Schumacher has an advantage over any other driver the team is currently looking out for. The Italian pointed out that someone new won't have the time to learn.

Speaking to Motorsport, the Haas boss backed Schumacher in terms of experience with the team, saying:

"Absolutely, if you are working with somebody for two years, that’s an advantage. The incumbent has always got the advantage, it’s a home advantage. If you can have somebody you work with for two years, it’s better than bringing somebody new in, because as I always said you don’t have the learning time."

Nico Hulkenberg is currently in the news to become Mick Schumacher's possible replacement. Many, however, feel that the German deserves another chance and should have a seat in F1.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes