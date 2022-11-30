Haas selecting Nico Hulkenberg is 'a poor reflection' on F1's talent pool, feels former driver

Mark Webber feels that Haas signing Nico Hulkenberg is 'a bit of a poor reflection' on the talent pool that is currently making its way into the sport. The American team had an all-rookie lineup last season and will now revert to a more experienced lineup next season with Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

Speaking to Channel 4, Mark Webber felt that one of the reasons behind this was a lack of talent making its way through the F1 ladder. The Australian feels that Haas had to lean on Nico Hulkenberg due to the lack of reliable and exciting talent making its way through the ranks. He said:

“I’m a little bit surprised to be honest. I thought that it’s a bit of a poor reflection on the talent pool underneath [Formula 1] at the moment. I think there’s not enough guys that they can lean on to move up [the ladder] and replace Mick. We know Guenther [Steiner, Haas team boss] is over rookies. He wants the other end of the scale and has gone for a veteran. Nico can’t crash that car at all, he’s going to perfect it next year. I know he’s losing some weight right now as we speak. He’s on the treadmill shaving that [fat] off, so good to luck to him.”

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ SportBild reports that the decision against Mick Schumacher was already an open secret in the paddock at the previous Brazilian race (November 13). The German was only officially informed about the decision 3 days later – when Nico Hülkenberg had already signed. SportBild reports that the decision against Mick Schumacher was already an open secret in the paddock at the previous Brazilian race (November 13). The German was only officially informed about the decision 3 days later – when Nico Hülkenberg had already signed.

Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher, the driver Nico Hulkenberg replaced at Haas, is expected to find a place on the Mercedes roster as the reserve driver. Mark Webber felt that this was a feel-good story for Schumacher as he goes to the team for which his father drove in F1. He said:

“I think it is [a nice move], his father was in that team in 2010 when Mercedes were starting to get back into their ascendancy before Lewis Hamilton began to dominate in the early days there, so I think that will be a nice story. The German link and [the chance to] be around a top team, you’ve got to be there just in case anything bizarre happens [to Lewis Hamilton or George Russell].”

Nico Hulkenberg does not feel sorry about replacing Mick Schumacher

Nico Hulkenberg was recently questioned if he felt sorry about replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas, to which the F1 veteran had a pragmatic response that this was natural in the sport that we are a part of. He said:

“No, because that’s natural in F1. We all fight for our careers, for the same piece of tarmac. I think many drivers in their careers had to move for another guy, whether it’s more experience – two years more or 10 years more, I think that’s irrelevant. That’s just how F1 is and, ultimately, the driver, when he’s racing, he has to convince the team with performance. If that’s not the case, the team is going to change. Same with engineers, with all personnel. That’s why that keeps happening all the time.”

It will be interesting to see how Hulkenberg fares next season after being away from the sport for three years.

Poll : 0 votes