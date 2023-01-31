Haas star Kevin Magnussen reveals the 'positive thing' that allows him to 'enjoy F1 more'

Kevin Magnussen returned to F1 racing with Haas in 2022 after a year-long hiatus from the sport. In an interview with Motorsport, the Dane claimed a shift in his mindset courtesy of the reduced personal pressure and the realization that success in F1 is not the ultimate measure of life.

Stating that he now finds F1 easier to enjoy and that his love for the sport is thriving, Magnussen said:

"Ever since I was a little child, I’ve thought of life as being all about Formula 1 and getting to the top of the sport. I thought being a Formula 1 world champion is the ultimate thing you can achieve in life, which I’ve now realised is not the case. That took some of that pressure away, and that’s been a really positive thing. Now I actually enjoy Formula 1 a lot more."

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner credits Magnussen's return to a stronger mental state and experience gained from competing in sportscar racing in the US, as well as becoming a father. The Dane also said:

"So I think for me, it’s actually been a positive. I heard a lot of people joke that oh, it costs a tenth or two when you become a dad, but it’s certainly not the case. I think it’s the other way around."

Kevin Magnussen has always been a promising talent in the world of motorsports. He made his debut in 2014 with McLaren and scored a podium finish in his first race in Australia.

This result made him believe that he could compete for the championship, but he was dropped from the team after only one season. Despite the setback, Magnussen continued to compete in F1 with Renault before joining Haas in 2017.

During his time away from F1, Magnussen raced in sportscar events in the United States and became a father. This new experience and perspective allowed him to view success in F1 in a different light. He realized that being a world champion in F1 was not the ultimate measure of life, and this change in mindset took away much of the pressure he felt. He now finds the sport easier to enjoy and is happy to be back in it.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is stronger mentally after returning to F1

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner believes that Magnussen is mentally stronger now that he has returned to F1. He cites the Dane's added experience and the changes in his personal life as factors that have contributed to this improvement. He also sees a great future for Magnussen in F1 and believes that he will continue to impress fans and his peers with his skills and determination.

Magnussen's return to Haas has been nothing short of impressive. He finished fifth in his comeback race in Bahrain, and later in the year, he scored a shock pole position in Brazil. These results show that he has not lost his touch and that he is still a competitive driver. With his new outlook on success and his love for the sport, Magnussen is poised for even greater success in the future.

Kevin Magnussen's return to F1 is a great story of resilience and determination. Despite setbacks and challenges, he has persevered and returned to the sport stronger than ever. With his new outlook on success and love for the sport, he is poised to make a significant impact in F1 in the coming years. Fans and peers alike will be eagerly watching his progress, and there is no doubt that he will continue to impress and amaze everyone with his skills and determination.

