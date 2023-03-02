Haas team principal Guenther Steiner predicts increasing competition will result in no ‘midfield’ teams this season

Haas F1's team principal Guenther Steiner believes that the midfield group of teams will not exist in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The Kannapolis and Banbury-based outfit bounced back from a disappointing 2021 campaign to finish eighth in the constructors' standings last year, with 37 points. While the top three teams (Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing) were well ahead of everyone else and Williams Racing were resigned to finishing rock bottom, all the other teams were involved in a tough fight to be the 'best of the rest'.

Steiner, who will be heading the team for the eighth year in 2023, believes that the teams behind the top three will all be closer than ever this year.

He said (via motorsportweek):

“I think there is no midfield anymore. It’s the top teams and then the rest. I think that is my opinion, seeing it now.”

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano The Haas F1 team is removing three seats from its pit wall this season to save $250,000 in freight costs.



The additional money will go towards developing this year's car. The Haas F1 team is removing three seats from its pit wall this season to save $250,000 in freight costs.The additional money will go towards developing this year's car. https://t.co/BvZQVC0GRJ

German driver Nico Hulkenberg, who replaced compatriot Mick Schumacher heading into the new season, agreed with Steiner's views. He stated:

“I still think the midfield, and I’ve spent many years in the midfield, so I know what I’m talking about, it’s always been tight. Small things make a difference that you’re either top end or bottom end, and a good day or bad day can have a huge impact on that.

"We just have to make sure we do our homework, develop our car efficiently, and race operations wise maximise what we have.”

Mika Hakkinen calls Haas 'real underdog' for 2023 F1 season

Former double world champion Mika Hakkinen is expecting Haas to do well in the 2023 season.

The Finn, who won the 1998 and 1999 F1 titles with McLaren, took to social media to state that Haas can build on their promising 2022 season this year. He also praised team principal Guenther Steiner for his contributions to the team.

He said:

"Haas F1 showed very promising results during last season. I believe the team can be a real underdog of the 2023 season. Besides the drivers, also the team principal is a great fit for this American F1 Team. Gunther Steiner is good both for Hollywood and for the race track."

Mika Häkkinen @F1MikaHakkinen



Nico Hülkenberg's comeback is great for Haas. It will be interesting to see if he can compete with Kevin Magnussen, who did really good job last season. #HaasF1 showed very promising results during last season. I believe the team can be a real underdog of the 2023 season.Nico Hülkenberg's comeback is great for Haas. It will be interesting to see if he can compete with Kevin Magnussen, who did really good job last season. #HaasF1 showed very promising results during last season. I believe the team can be a real underdog of the 2023 season.Nico Hülkenberg's comeback is great for Haas. It will be interesting to see if he can compete with Kevin Magnussen, who did really good job last season. https://t.co/iTkJ1nTPaH

Poll : 0 votes