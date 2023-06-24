Haas team principal takes another jibe at Mick Schumacher as Steiner enjoys one of the ‘calmest F1 seasons’

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner recently explained how the team is having one of its calmest seasons in several years. This was a subtle dig at former F1 driver Mick Schumacher, who struggled quite a lot during his initial years with the team.

Prior to that, the American team also struggled with tensions related to driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father was connected to Russian president Vladimir Putin and the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to The Guardian, Guenther Steiner explained how he is good at delivering bad news or persuading people, but he luckily did not have to use any of these skills in the 2023 F1 season. He stated how calm it has been for the team this year. He said:

“The two things I am good at, other than talking bullshit all the time, are delivering bad news and persuading people to say yes. That’s my entire skillset. Actually, I didn’t have to use a lot this season. It’s going pretty steady. Fingers crossed because it could all change. But it’s one of the calmest years up to now.”

When asked about whether it has something to do with having a more stable and experienced set of drivers, the Haas boss couldn't help but agree. This seemed to indicate that he was talking about Mick Schumacher getting replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. He concluded:

"Yes. I think we stabilized again. As you said, the most obvious thing to see is the drivers but we have got a lot of people doing good work."

Steiner has mentioned several times how he does not have any grudges against Mick Schumacher. However, the German driver cost the team several millions, especially after two crashes that completely ruined their car. Since Haas are cash-strapped most of the time, these crashes had severe consequences for the team.

Furthermore, Kevin Magnussen was consistently finishing ahead of Schumacher in almost every race.

Haas team boss continues to speak against race stewards' decisions despite a reprimand from the FIA

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner recently received a reprimand from the FIA for the comments he made in Spain about Nico Hulkenberg's penalty at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

Despite the reprimand, Steiner did not hold back and once again spoke about the stewards' inconsistent decisions during a race weekend. He said:

"Exactly how would you solve the continuity [of stewarding], how would you solve that or who would you have there? I'm not going to choose the stewards, I don't really care. For me, the system, the continuity [needs to be] always the same. I still [believe] the penalty we got in Monte Carlo was wrong."

Nico Hulkenberg was handed a time penalty for colliding with Logan Sargeant at the start of the Monaco GP.

