  • "Had me worried for a second" Lewis Hamilton delivers hilarious response to "BREAKING" online post

"Had me worried for a second" Lewis Hamilton delivers hilarious response to "BREAKING" online post

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:32 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton showcased his wit on social media, reacting to a fan-made "F1 BREAKING" post. Hamilton, known for his large presence on the platform, dropped a sarcastic reply, mentioning the post had caught him off guard.

The X post was meant to be posted as a 'meme,' catching fans' attention with the "BREAKING" news banner. However, it further mentioned, "He [Lewis Hamilton] did nothing I just want you all to look at him." The post was quick to gain over 100k likes within the first few hours of posting. What was more interesting, however, was Hamilton replying to the post himself.

In his reply, he sarcastically mentioned that he was a bit worried "for a second" after reading it, the same feeling that most users had.

"Had me worried for a second," he wrote.
In fact, the post turned out to be so popular that F1's official social media accounts reposted it, highlighting Lewis Hamilton's comment.

"Our breaking news graphics stop everyone in their tracks," the post was captioned.
It was earlier last year when Formula 1 broke the news to fans, informing them of Hamilton's move to Ferrari. Considering it was a huge shocker at the time, the format (specifically in context to Hamilton and Ferrari) has largely been used as a meme on social media platforms.

Lewis Hamilton reveals switching engineers mid-season with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton pilots the Ferrari SF-25 during the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix (Getty Images)
The 7x World Champion's first season with the Italian outfit hasn't been the most pleasant one. The car has been unpredictable so far, making it difficult to drive on race days; moreover, it lacks speed compared to its competitors.

Despite introducing multiple upgrades, Lewis Hamilton hasn't finished any better than P4. He recently revealed that his teammate Charles Leclerc had early access to one of the major upgrades the team introduced, making it more comfortable for him. Hamilton also mentioned working with a new engineer.

"Charles ended up testing it and using it for a couple of races, and he is more acclimatised, as it was the first time for me using it, and it caught me out as we didn't have the settings," RacingNews365 quoted him.
"I've also had a change of engineer, so we're both in the deep end basically."

Hamilton will still continue with Riccardo Adami as his race engineer. The new one that he mentioned is a performance engineer, whose details haven't been shared by the team.

Despite their inconsistent performances this season, Ferrari still stands in second place in the Constructors' Championship.

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
