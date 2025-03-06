"Hahahahaha cook him": Fans react to Fernando Alonso's savage dig at Lando Norris

Fans reacted to Fernando Alonso's subtle dig against Lando Norris as he shared his perspective on the upcoming F1 season. The latter stated that there was a possibility for multiple teams to win races this year.

2024 was an extremely competitive season with four teams—McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes—winning races throughout the year. As Red Bull had an underwhelming performance on the team front, McLaren capitalized and clinched the Constructors' Championship. The team is speculated to have the fastest car heading into the 2025 season.

As the season-opener gets closer, McLaren star Lando Norris made a statement about the possibility of four teams winning races this year, considering last season's developmental trajectory.

However, Fernando Alonso, who had some early triumphs with Aston Martin in 2023, dismissed the comments. He suggested that Norris was only saying this because he had the fastest car.

"Now that he [Norris] has the winning car, he says that. When he was with the fifth or sixth team, he said that only one team would win all the races," Alonso said.

Many fans on social media agreed with the Spaniard's comments. They supported him for his outwardness in the sport and made sarcastic comments against Norris. This user wrote:

"Hahahahahahahahahahaha cook him"

"Who let Alonso cook him like that 😭," read another comment.

"Nothing but facts from el padre," a fan wrote.

At the same time, however, plenty of fans also supported Lando Norris. They argued that the Briton was not right in his statement because F1 saw the trend of multiple teams winning throughout the 2024 campaign.

"Lando is correct though? Why so sour Alonso?" A user questioned.

"Landos not wrong though? Odds are high that Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren will all win races. So another team getting a win here or there isnt out of the question," a user explained.

Aston Martin could face a tough initial season in 2025 as Fernando Alonso reviews the "tricky" car

Podium finishes became regular for Fernando Alonso after he joined Aston Martin in the 2023 season, replacing Sebastian Vettel in the team. However, as the season progressed, the team's competitiveness dropped, and they finished fifth in the Constructors' Championship, taking a steep drop from the top three.

The 2024 season did not account for a very strong patch either. Moreover, the Silverstone-based outfit seems to be in a tough spot after the pre-season testing. Fernando Alonso claimed that it was very "tricky" to have more downforce in the car.

"We arrived to a point in the development of the car that it is quite tricky to add downforce without adding some difficulty on driving the car," he said (via GPBlog).

This could mean that the team might face a tough start to the season. However, with Adrian Newey joining the team this season, they could be in a much better shape for the second-half of the season with upgrades.

