“Hair's breadth from a disaster”: Red Bull boss comments on Fernando Alonso-George Russell moment

Red Bulls' Helmut Marko has given his take on Fernando Alonso and George Russell's scary moment in the free practice 3 session at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. During the session, Alonso almost rammed his Aston Martin challenger into Russell's Mercedes because of the latter's driving.When Fernando Alonso was on a fast lap heading toward the finish straight, George Russell was trying to come into the pits (while still driving straight) with Alonso to the right of his car behind him.In line with this, Russell suddenly moved to the right and didn't leave Alonso with anywhere to go. As a result, the latter had to take evasive action by hitting the brakes and going into the pits. While fans bashed the Mercedes driver for his antics, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko added the following:&quot;But Russell has mirrors. The oldest driver in the field [Alonso], and Russell has also been in Formula 1 for at least eight years. That something like this can't happen at all... But thanks to their experience, they were able to save the situation, because this was a hair's breadth from a disaster.&quot; Via Formel1.deFor the dangerous on-track incident, the Mercedes Formula 1 team was fined 7500 euros, with the driver George Russell getting a warning. Amid the incident, Russell ended the free practice 3 session in third place, and Fernando Alonso secured a P10 finish.&quot;Concern for all the drivers&quot;: Fernando Alonso on incident with George RussellThe two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2001. He has so far competed in over 400 Grand Prix and has a wealth of experience.Regarding the near miss with George Russell in free practice 3, Alonso was asked to comment on it after the end of qualifying, and in line with this, he added the following:&quot;I mean, it was an unfortunate moment in time, and I think the team didn’t inform him that I was coming. The difference in speed on these recharging laps is always a concern for all drivers.&quot; Via Planet F1.Fernando Alonso has shown decent pace at the Zandvoort racing circuit during the ongoing 2025 Dutch Grand Prix race weekend. He ended yesterday's qualifying in P10 and is thus in a decent position for a points finish.Ahead of him are Carlos Sainz (P9) and Liam Lawson (P8), with whom he would fight for finishing as high as possible in the upcoming race. After the first 14 rounds, the Spaniard is just outside of the top 10 in the drivers' standings in P11. He could find himself in it with a solid drive, as Haas' Esteban Ocon (P10) is only one point ahead of him.