"Hamilton might as well race with his legs" - Fans react to the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull seem to have found their groove again with a pole position for Sergio Perez at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and their first race win of the season brought home by reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Fans have had varying reactions to all the drama that unfolded at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Lewis Hamilton had a poor race this weekend, to say the least. The seven-time world champion was knocked out of Q1 in Saturday's qualifying and only managed to make it up to tenth in the course of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While Mercedes have been vocal about their struggles and Hamilton has been open about all the issues in the car while he is on track, several fans have taken to social media and memes, indicating that Mercedes have a disappointing 2022 challenger. They also singled out the Briton for tending to avoid taking the blame for some less than ideal incidents.
Sergio Perez took the first pole position of his 215-race long F1 career, only to lose the lead and a potential third race win to a poorly-timed pit stop. After a mega start to the race, the Mexican maintained a comfortable lead until Lap 16 when Ferrari indicated a possible undercut for Leclerc, which made Red Bull call Perez in for a new set of tires in an early pit stop. Unfortunately, within the very next lap, a VSC and safety car were triggered by Nicholas Latifi's crash. Both Ferraris and Verstappen benefitted from this, taking away all hope for a race win for Checo. Fans drew connections with the unfortunate turn of events caused by Latifi's crash, to Lewis Hamilton's final lap drama at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was inadvertently caused by the same driver.
Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix