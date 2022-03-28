"Hamilton might as well race with his legs" - Fans react to the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull seem to have found their groove again with a pole position for Sergio Perez at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and their first race win of the season brought home by reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Fans have had varying reactions to all the drama that unfolded at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton had a poor race this weekend, to say the least. The seven-time world champion was knocked out of Q1 in Saturday's qualifying and only managed to make it up to tenth in the course of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While Mercedes have been vocal about their struggles and Hamilton has been open about all the issues in the car while he is on track, several fans have taken to social media and memes, indicating that Mercedes have a disappointing 2022 challenger. They also singled out the Briton for tending to avoid taking the blame for some less than ideal incidents.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #SaudiArabianGP Leclerc on a quick lap and is now told "box to overtake", forcing Perez into the pits from the lead #F1 Leclerc on a quick lap and is now told "box to overtake", forcing Perez into the pits from the lead #F1 #SaudiArabianGP

Sergio Perez took the first pole position of his 215-race long F1 career, only to lose the lead and a potential third race win to a poorly-timed pit stop. After a mega start to the race, the Mexican maintained a comfortable lead until Lap 16 when Ferrari indicated a possible undercut for Leclerc, which made Red Bull call Perez in for a new set of tires in an early pit stop. Unfortunately, within the very next lap, a VSC and safety car were triggered by Nicholas Latifi's crash. Both Ferraris and Verstappen benefitted from this, taking away all hope for a race win for Checo. Fans drew connections with the unfortunate turn of events caused by Latifi's crash, to Lewis Hamilton's final lap drama at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was inadvertently caused by the same driver.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1blag @f1blag



'Oh his lights are working'

'Oh he crossed the line'

'How did he get so close, not fair!'







#F1 #SaudiArabianGP If Hamilton did half as much crying over the radio as Goldyboots, it would be all over Twitter.'Oh his lights are working''Oh he crossed the line''How did he get so close, not fair!' If Hamilton did half as much crying over the radio as Goldyboots, it would be all over Twitter.'Oh his lights are working''Oh he crossed the line''How did he get so close, not fair!'😭😭😭#F1 #SaudiArabianGP

Katy Fairman @katyfairman Just wondering, how did Leclerc manage to get the fastest lap during a lap with yellow flags? #SaudiArabianGP Just wondering, how did Leclerc manage to get the fastest lap during a lap with yellow flags? #SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/pBoK44kN0H

tami. @Vetteleclerc



#SaudiArabianGP Both Max and Charles are enjoying this battle so much Both Max and Charles are enjoying this battle so much 😊#SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/j1xkuuWRE9

Jordi @FormulaJordi

- We shouldn't be racing there

- Track still incredibly dangerous despite changes

- Glad Mick got out unscathed

- Stunning pole by Checo

- Nice recovery from Lando and Lewis

- Brilliant battle VER vs LEC once again A few thoughts after the #SaudiArabianGP - We shouldn't be racing there- Track still incredibly dangerous despite changes- Glad Mick got out unscathed- Stunning pole by Checo- Nice recovery from Lando and Lewis- Brilliant battle VER vs LEC once again A few thoughts after the #SaudiArabianGP:- We shouldn't be racing there- Track still incredibly dangerous despite changes- Glad Mick got out unscathed- Stunning pole by Checo- Nice recovery from Lando and Lewis- Brilliant battle VER vs LEC once again

