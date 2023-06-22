"Hamilton has more wins than Red Bull": Fans react to the Austrian team completing 100 F1 race wins

Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, which was Red Bull's 100th race win ever since they entered F1. It was a joyous moment for the team to finally enter the prestigious club of teams with 100 race wins. Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, and Williams have all won over 100 races in F1 history.

To celebrate the Austrian-British team's 100th win, the official F1 Twitter account put up a post featuring teams with three-figure wins.

Ferrari, the most successful team in the sport, has won 242 races so far. Next comes McLaren, winning 183 races, followed by Mercedes with 125 race wins, Williams with 114 race wins, and finally Red Bull with 100.

Many F1 fans flocked to the tweet, discussing the teams and individuals who have reached the milestone. Lewis Hamilton was mentioned by several of them since the seven-time world champion himself has more wins than Red Bull as an entire team. The Briton currently has 103 race wins.

Moreover, fans also discussed how Ferrari is still miles ahead of any other constructor, despite not winning a race or being dominant for so long.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Hamilton has more wins than Red Bull," one fan pointed out.

Greatest of all time for a reason

It's even more bizarre to see here McLaren and Williams, given their current "success rate"

"16 years without titles and still miles ahead. Imagine when we [Ferrari] will start winning again, because sooner or later it will happen," another added.

16 years without titles and still miles ahead. Imagine when we will start winning again, because sooner or later it will happen

It is safe to say that Red Bull will soon surpass Hamilton in race wins, considering their dominant run this season.

Max Verstappen is determined to extend Red Bull's race-wins stat

Red Bull is currently dominating the sport, winning every single race this season. Verstappen is ready to charge forward as well, and as quoted by motorsport.com, the Dutchman is determined to win another 100 races with his team. He said:

"I have won 41 of [Red Bull's 100 wins], so we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that! No honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. You know, we knew that this was the first opportunity to do so, and I'm happy that's done with a hundred. But again, I hope we win more than a hundred - so the new target's 200!"

"No honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. I hope we win more than a hundred... so the new target's 200!"

After winning in Montreal, the two-time world champion also managed to equal his race wins to the legendary Brazilian F1 driver, Ayrton Senna. Both of them now have 41 race wins. It is clear that the Dutchman will easily surpass Senna and go on to win much more in the future.

