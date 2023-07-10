Hannah Waddington of Ted Lasso fame calls Sir Lewis Hamilton as 8x F1 champion to David Coulthard and Mark Webber

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddington mentioned that she was very excited to meet 'eight-time' world champion Lewis Hamilton in her interview with Mark Webber and David Coulthard.

The British actor has garnered international recognition for her work in the Apple TV+ show 'Ted Lasso' where she portrays the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond.

While being on the grid ahead of the 2023 British GP, she did not miss the opportunity of speaking with the former McLaren driver and even called Lewis Hamilton an eight-time champion.

She said:

“I’ve waited a long time to be here and am I allowed to say that I’m very much looking forward to seeing Lewis Hamilton, eight-time champion? I hope I get to meet him and give him a little curtsy,"

Coulthard replied to her and added:

“You can say whatever you want! I don’t think many people would disagree with that. He’s a legend of the sport.”

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his British GP podium finish in Silverstone

The Mercedes stated that the Saftey Car in the latter half of the race was very beneficial for him as it gave him a free stop.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"The Safety Car came at a beneficial moment for us but ultimately, that was the plan starting on the Medium tyre. We wanted to go long, and we did; it came at the right time, and we made some gains. For us to get on the podium is huge. It’s been an up-and-down season and we’ve still got a lot of work to do with our car."

He added:

"We’ve got strengths with it, particularly in the long run. George had a great stint on the Soft tyre and mine on the Medium was really good too. As soon as we can improve the rear end we will be on our way. We just need to hold on to the good bits and add a few others.

Hamilton further said:

"Finally, the support from the fans has been incredible and it gets better each and every year. I don’t know how that is possible as it’s the pinnacle! The energy that everyone brings is phenomenal. Once again, Silverstone put on an amazing show."

Hopefully, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are closer to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Hungary and push them throughout the weekend harder than any team have done so in the 2023 season thus far.

