"Happy with the progress I've made" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz after 2022 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz says that he is happy with his progress throughout the weekend. He commented that he was "glad to be fighting for pole position" and wasted no time in congratulating his teammate and pole sitter Charles Leclerc.

Speaking in parc fermé, the Spaniard said:

“I’ve been slow, simple as that. Charles has been doing a much better job than me during the weekend and I have been playing catch up... He had a very good last lap. I think he put together everything and at that point, you just need to congratulate and say good job to the team. It’s good news to be back fighting for pole position again.”

When asked about the preparations ahead of tomorrow's race, the Spaniard said he wasn't 'entirely prepared' and was apprehensive whether or not his qualifying pace would translate to race pace. Sainz said:

“I’m having to think a lot while driving, and that is taking quite a lot of space from my head. Every corner I need to really understand what the car is doing and I probably just don’t exactly know what’s going on.”

The Ferrari driver did remain positive about the race tomorrow and commented that the team will 'go for it'.

'Could be an exciting race' if Ferrari and Red Bull have similar pace, says Carlos Sainz

(L to R) Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the qualification session at the 2022 Bahrain GP

Surprising qualification results in the season opener saw the current constructors' champions Mercedes qualify P5 and P9. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz commented that the race on Sunday could be an 'exciting race' if the pace of the three front runners is similar.

The Spaniard said:

“We are actually able to follow closer without opening gaps to manage tyres, like we had to do in the past. At least that’s my personal feeling- it could be a bit more close racing... From what I’ve seen, Max had a strong race pace yesterday and today whenever he put high fuel on.”

With what looks like a strong package, the Ferrari duo will be looking to mark their legendary team's return with a podium and hopefully a win in the race on Sunday. With the 2021 champion Max Verstappen splitting them on the grid, the opener is set to be a thrilling one.

