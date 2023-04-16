Has Fernando Alonso won the 24 hours of LeMans?

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso is one of the few drivers to win a championship in other categories of motorsport, winning the World Endurance Championship in 2018-19.

After leaving the sport in 2018, the Spaniard decided to go after the coveted 'Triple Crown' of motorsport, which includes winning the F1 title, Le Mans and Indy500. Despite making several attempts, he did not win the Indy500, but he won the iconic Le Mans 24-hour race twice. Alonso raced alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima while driving for Toyota.

Speaking to the media, including Sky Sports, post his triumph, Alonso said:

"It is amazing to win Le Mans for the second time, but the win came really unexpectedly. We did not have the pace to win this race against car #7 on track. Today luck was a big factor, and this is part of motorsport.

"I feel for my teammates who are actually more than teammates; they are friends. They would have deserved the victory, but the race chose us to win it. Our main goal was to win the World Championship, and we are very proud that we have achieved this."

"I've been world champion four years ago" - Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso said that he was a world champion four years ago after winning the WEC title, and his F1 titles shouldn't be the only metric of his success.

Speaking to Autosport, he said:

“It hasn't been that long (since I had a realistic chance of winning races) I know that people always think that I've been in the darkest tunnel for decades, (but) I've been world champion four years ago (with Toyota in the WEC]. I know it's not F1, but our world is not only about F1. You know, there are many beautiful things in motorsport. I've been winning and dominating in WEC since just four years ago.

“I've been fighting for podiums for the last two years with Alpine. I've been fighting for even pole positions in Australia last year, first row on the grid in Canada like eight months ago. I've always been competitive and hopefully, now I'm a little bit more so. But until your win, it doesn't change much, to finish seventh or to finish third, or to finish second, or to finish 11th. It doesn't change that - you win or you lose.”

It will be interesting to see if Fernando Alonso can fight for wins and the championship this season.

