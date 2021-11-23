"Having one title is the final goal" - Max Verstappen says not much to achieve in F1 after first championship

In what would seem like a slightly shocking revelation from Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver revealed that bagging his first championship is the ultimate goal for him and beyond that, there's not much to achieve in F1.

Speaking to Jennie Gow of the BBC, when questioned on what his next target will be once he's achieved his first title, Max Verstappen said:

"In F1, not so much because...that's it, you have completed it and it doesn't matter anymore how many you win because you have already won one. Of course, I would try to win more but...that's done, that's the final goal and I will, of course, work very hard to achieve that, and after that, there is less pressure. Of course, I will have a lot of fun driving but then maybe slowly you start thinking of other stuff outside of Formula 1."

Max Verstappen currently leads the championship by eight points, and with just two races left, it would not be a surprise if Max Verstappen dethrones Lewis Hamilton and becomes the new gold standard in Formula 1. However, what also comes as a surprise is that a driver who has shown such dedication to the sport from a very young age does not reflect the kind of ambition that a Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, or Lewis Hamilton did during the early stages of their careers.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Happy with P2️⃣ and the fastest lap 👊 Despite a really good start, the win was out of reach, but we maximized our race result. Thanks to a good strategy, we scored 19 points today. We will keep fighting to the end 💪 🇶🇦 #QatarGP Happy with P2️⃣ and the fastest lap 👊 Despite a really good start, the win was out of reach, but we maximized our race result. Thanks to a good strategy, we scored 19 points today. We will keep fighting to the end 💪 🇶🇦 #QatarGP https://t.co/YnCL44O50x

None of these drivers were happy with just being a one-time world champion and there was constant talk of being a multi-time world champion.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton resume their battle in Saudi Arabia

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



Check out all the permutations 👇 with Mercedes and Red Bull's fight also going down to the wire



#SkyF1 | #F1 Just 8⃣ points between them, but the Max Verstappen 🆚 Lewis Hamilton title battle could be decided at the next race in 🇸🇦👀Check out all the permutations 👇 with Mercedes and Red Bull's fight also going down to the wire Just 8⃣ points between them, but the Max Verstappen 🆚 Lewis Hamilton title battle could be decided at the next race in 🇸🇦👀Check out all the permutations 👇 with Mercedes and Red Bull's fight also going down to the wire#SkyF1 | #F1

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will resume their battle at the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. By the looks of it, the track, with its high-speed characteristics, seems like it would favor Mercedes. This could be a cause for concern for Max Verstappen as the eight-point gap is just not a comfortable enough buffer for the Dutch driver on a track that could see Mercedes dominate.

In all probability, the championship is going to go down to the wire and it'll take a brave betting man to put money on either of the two contenders right now.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee