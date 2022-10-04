"He is a bad loser"- Former F1 driver blasts Mercedes boss for comments on Red Bull's cost cap breach

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has criticised Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for his comments about Red Bull's reported cost cap breach.

Schumacher has said that Wolff's harsh criticism of Red Bull did not look good. According to the former Williams driver, it was a sign of a man who has still not digested the disappointment of his team's 2021 season and is acting like a sour loser. He said:

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Ralf Schumacher calls Toto Wolff a ‘bad loser’ for relating Mercedes 2021 loss to the current budget cap saga, feels FIA and not just the teams should punished for leaking the report.



“I didn’t see that interview, maybe I should spend time watching it. No matter what comes out on Wednesday, for me, Toto Wolff, with his harsh criticism, is more of a bad loser who still hasn’t digested the fact he lost the World Championship. I think that’s a pity. "

Schumacher acknowledged the way Mattia Binotto approached things, as the Ferrari boss was more calm and collected in his approach. The German said:

"I think Binotto’s explanation is much more reasonable. Of course, it shouldn’t be. If that’s the case, of course, a penalty must come.”

Talking about the supposed leak from the FIA, Schumacher is critical of the same and feels there needs to be an investigation about it. He said:

“The basic structure has definitely been shaken. The FIA have to undergo an investigation themselves because it must not and cannot be like that. It simply must not slip out. What happens here harms Formula 1, and only the FIA can be to blame. The FIA must also be examined here and possibly also punished.”

Red Bull won the Singapore GP last weekend, with Sergio Perez finishing ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

What did Mercedes boss say about Red Bull's cost cap breach?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was one of the vocal critics of the cost cap breach from Red Bull.

He said that it's an open secret in the paddock and according to the information Mercedes had, there were two teams that breached the cost cap. Talking to SkyF1, the Mercedes boss said:

deni @fiagirly #F1 : Mattia Binotto and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff argue the use of the word “minor” to describe a Formula 1 cost cap regulations breach of less than 5% of the permitted budget is misleading given the size of the advantage that can be gained by such an overspend. #F1: Mattia Binotto and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff argue the use of the word “minor” to describe a Formula 1 cost cap regulations breach of less than 5% of the permitted budget is misleading given the size of the advantage that can be gained by such an overspend.

“It’s funny that Christian says that, because it’s been weeks and months they’re being investigated, so maybe he doesn’t speak to his CFO (Chief Financial Officer). As a matter of fact, all of us have been investigated diligently. As far as we understand, there’s a team in minor breach which is more procedural, and another team that is fundamentally, massively over, and that is being still looked at. So that’s an open secret in the paddock.”

The FIA is expected to release the cost cap certificates of teams on Wednesday, which is awaited by everyone.

