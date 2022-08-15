Here's why Ralf Schumacher couldn't win 'titles' in F1 like his brother Michael Schumacher, according to AlphaTauri team principal

"Never in the right place at the right time" was the reason why Michael Schumacher's brother, Ralf Schumacher, could not win titles in F1. This is the view of Franz Tost, the AlphaTauri team principal. Tost has been a part of the sport for decades now, and has worked with some of the best talents in the history of the sport.

Speaking to F1Insider, Tost was asked about his views on Ralf Schumacher, Michael Schumacher's brother that raced in F1 from 1997 to 2007, to which the first thing the AlphaTauri boss said:

"His problem: he was never in the right place at the right time – otherwise he would have won titles like his brother. What ultimately cost him his speed were two extremely serious accidents. Once when testing in Monza and the crash in Indianapolis. You couldn't just put that away."

Ralf Schumacher made his debut in F1 with Jordan in 1997, and was part of the iconic partnership between BMW and Williams. Michael Schumacher's brother was able to win as many as six races in his career, with a career-best of 4th place finishes in 2001 and 2002. Compare that to the seven world titles for Michael Schumacher, and these numbers pale in comparison. Ralf could never reach the heights his brother's career reached.

Further expanding on his experience with Ralf, Tost added that Michael Schumacher's brother was extremely fast and incredibly talented. He was a quick learner that adapted quickly, and that was one of his trademarks. Tost said:

"Ralf was sensationally fast, incredibly talented. He learned very quickly and implemented everything very quickly. The highlight at the beginning of his career was winning the Japanese Formula Nippon. It was an extremely high quality championship and almost impossible for a European to win."

"I went to Japan with Ralf, but he didn't enjoy the stay there that much. Because his contract was actually designed for two years, I said to him: "Win the championship in the first year, then you can shorten the time in Japan." And that's what he did."

Michael Schumacher's brother was very sensitive to the car very early in his career

Autosport @autosport

⁠

Here's a look at how his demonstration run times ahead of the Austrian GP compare with the fastest 2022 race laps ⁠

⁠

#F1 #AustrianGP #TBT #Autosport Ralf Schumacher's best lap time in his old Williams FW25 would've been the third fastest lap of the race in 2022 ⏱⁠Here's a look at how his demonstration run times ahead of the Austrian GP compare with the fastest 2022 race laps Ralf Schumacher's best lap time in his old Williams FW25 would've been the third fastest lap of the race in 2022 ⏱⁠⁠Here's a look at how his demonstration run times ahead of the Austrian GP compare with the fastest 2022 race laps 🔎⁠⁠#F1 #AustrianGP #TBT #Autosport https://t.co/Ralt762itn

Franz Tost also spoke of the incident where Ralf was testing for McLaren-Mercedes and was quick to judge that the Goodyear tires were not as good as the Bridgestones; which could pose a challenge if the Japanese company ventured into F1. Tost said:

"I can still remember his prophecy at Silverstone when he was testing the McLaren-Mercedes. It was fitted with Goodyear tires. Ralf was already doing tests with Bridgestone in Japan back then. So he leaned out the window and said, "If Goodyear doesn't come up with something, they're going to have problems against Bridgestone." That's what it is. "

"That showed how extremely sensitive Ralf was early on as a test driver. Regarding his Formula 1 time: He had high-quality, extremely fast teammates like Juan-Pablo Montoya or Jenson Button. And he controlled them."

Ralf Schumacher is an active member of the paddock these days, as he works with SkyGermany as an F1 pundit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif