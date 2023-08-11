Mattia Binotto, former Ferrari team principal, has been speculated to be getting back on the Formula 1 grid with Alpine, taking the same role after Otmar Szafnauer's exit.

The team had not given any clear signs of appointing the former Ferrari boss as their team principal. But, it has now been reported that he is one of the most prominent persons on the list of people Alpine is looking at.

At the same time, Motorsport also reported that Binotto might bring a few technicians from the Scuderia as well to the French outfit to help in their development.

These are only the reports and speculations on the future of the team. However, fans have not taken it in such a good way. Binotto resigned from the Italian team after spending over two decades with them.

The 2022 season didn't go well for them given their competitiveness, leading to which, he resigned. Fans are doubtful about having him at Alpine, as this one Tweet read, asking Xavi, Charles Leclerc's engineer, and Rueda, former head of strategy at Ferrari, to go with him.

Here are some other reactions on Twitter:

Some were happy with the choice the team has made in terms of their engine development, as Mattia Binotto has been an excellent engineer. But it seems rather unlikely that he would have that post since he would probably be the team principal.

"I have huge respect for this man for being one of the proficient engineers who can build a monster of an engine. F1-75 and current SF-23 have the most powerful engine. It's everything else that is slowing down the car. Wish him success," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"As an engineer, he’s a golden pick. As a team principal, maybe not so much, but then also, few would succeed under the terms and conditions at Ferrari."

Former Ferrari boss' return to Alpine confirmed according to reports

Even though Mattia Binotto's return to Formula 1 has been speculated upon, a report from L'Auto Journal stated that the Renault CEO, Luca de Meo, has already selected him as Szafnauer's replacement.

Alpine followed Ferrari's footsteps this season to restructure their team, changing their CEO, team principal, and their sporting director, Alan Permane. If it is true that Mattia Binotto will be joining the team, there could be a lot of areas where the focus of the team could be shifted. The engine would have a role to play in it.

Binotto's experience could be helpful in building the team and getting it more competitive and getting closer to its target, which is to be one of the top teams.