"He can trust me”: Ferrari boss opens up on interaction with Lewis Hamilton following Miami GP

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur commented on his interaction with Lewis Hamilton after the Miami Grand Prix. The Ferrari drivers were involved in a chaotic turn of events during the race on Sunday, May 4.

Despite all the external noise and controversy surrounding team orders, Vasseur assured the media that there remains a mutual trust involving everyone at Ferrari.

"My concern is not that he has to speak with TV. It's that we need to be clear between us that, in this situation, he has to understand what was my feeling on the pit wall. He can trust me, I can trust him and the same with Charles. And when I have to take a decision, I'm taking a decision for Ferrari," Fred Vasseur said via BBC Sport.

Vasseur also expressed that whenever he makes any decision, it is for the benefit of the team. He explained that he wants both his drivers to have mutual trust with him and have faith in the decisions the team makes from the pit wall.

The Ferrari boss made sure that he had a chat with Hamilton before speaking to the media after the race.

Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had a difficult time over the weekend at Miami, as he struggled in qualifying and then was involved in what appeared to be heated arguments with the team over the swapping of positions with Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time world champion ultimately finished eighth in the Grand Prix behind his teammate, Leclerc, who finished seventh. Overall, it was a disappointing weekend for the Scuderia despite Hamilton's third place finish in the sprint.

Lewis Hamilton: "Fire in my belly" led to the radio messages during the Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton had a controversial exchange on the radio during the Miami Grand Prix when he asked to be let past by his teammate, Charles Leclerc, as he felt he was on quicker and fresher rubber.

The Brit wanted to try and attack the driver ahead, Kimi Antonelli, in the race. When he felt he did not receive a reply fast enough from the pit wall, he said on team radio:

"Take a tea break while you're at it."

The Briton reflected on his statements after the race while talking to the media. He expressed that it was not anger, but just the hunger to get ahead.

"I've still got my fire in my belly. I could feel a bit of it really coming up there. I'm not going to apologize for being a fighter. I'm not going to apologise for still wanting it. I know everyone in the team does, too. I didn't think the decision came quick enough. And for sure, in that time you're like, 'Come on!' But that's really kind of it."

"I have no problems with the team or with Charles. I think we could do better. But the car is not where we really need to be. Ultimately we're fighting for seventh and eighth," Lewis Hamilton said via the BBC.

Hamilton would be hoping for better performances and pace in the races to come, as he looks for his first main race win with Ferrari. He is currently ranked seventh in the drivers' standings with 41 points in the first six races.

