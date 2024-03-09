“He considers himself the architect of success” - Christian Horner reportedly willing to part ways with Max Verstappen according to Red Bull insider

The Christian Horner x Red Bull saga continues to make headlines after team adviser Helmut Marko hinted that his future with the team could be in doubt following this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP.

After Horner was cleared of the allegations made against him by a female employee, the attention has turned to the dramatic power struggle at Red Bull Racing. According to German media outlet AMuS, team principal Horner is pushing to suspend Marko, alleging that the Austrian leaked sensitive information related to the investigation.

Christian Horner is said to have the backing of Red Bull's Thai owner, Chalerm Yoovidhya, who owns 51% of the parent company. According to the report, the 50-year-old Briton is aiming to become the sole head of all Red Bull's motorsport activities, with permission from the higher authorities.

A Red Bull insider disclosed Horner's ambitious plans, suggesting that the team principal is confident that he can continue the team's current trajectory without star driver Max Verstappen, CTO Adrian Newey, and Ford's backing.

"He believes in all seriousness that he can win without Verstappen, Newey, and Ford because he considers himself the architect of success," an insider from the Milton Keynes squad told AMuS.

Helmut Marko played a pivotal role in bringing Max Verstappen into the Red Bull fold, and the Dutch driver has expressed unwavering loyalty to the Austrian. After the qualifying session in the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen said (via The Guardian):

"I have a lot of respect for Helmut, and what we have achieved together. It goes very far. My loyalty to him is very big, and I have always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he is an important part in my decision making for the future."

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Marko confirmed that he has had a positive conversation with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, and is expected to continue in his position.

Christian Horner replies to Jos Verstappen's comments

Amid the power struggle at Red Bull, Max Verstappen's father Jos is yet another piece of the puzzle with his strong comments against Christian Horner at the season opener in Bahrain.

Jos Verstappen told Daily Mail that with Horner at the helm of Red Bull Racing, the team would be "torn apart." The following weekend in Saudi Arabia, Christian Horner refused to comment on Jos' statement as he told the media including Sportskeeda:

"Max's father has played a key role in his career and getting him to Formula 1. But obviously, Jos is his own man. Max is his own man as well. ...So it's not for me to comment on relationships between fathers and drivers. They're all unique between the different individuals."

Verstappen Snr. conceded that he had a row with Christian Horner during the Bahrain GP weekend, but expects him to continue as the team principal for the rest of the season.