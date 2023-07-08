"He crashed in the pit lane": F1 fans react as Max Verstappen breaks his front wing in the most bizarre fashion

Max Verstappen has left F1 fans stunned with an unexpected incident during the British Grand Prix qualifying session. In a bizarre turn of events, Verstappen managed to crash his car and break the front wing while in the pit lane, causing a wave of reactions across social media.

Leading up to the qualifying session, Max Verstappen had been showcasing his exceptional skills, dominating the first two practice sessions of the British Grand Prix. However, things took an unexpected turn during the third practice session on Saturday when the anticipated wet conditions returned, causing the Dutchman to slow down.

To the surprise of spectators and fans alike, Verstappen's misfortunes extended into the qualifying session itself. During Q1, while in the pit stop, the reigning champion made an unfortunate collision by driving himself into the pit wall, resulting in severe damage to his car and a broken front wing.

Despite this setback, Max Verstappen managed to salvage the situation, finishing in 5th place in Q1 and successfully securing a spot in Q2. Nevertheless, the manner in which he broke his front wing left fans in a state of disbelief and amusement.

As news of the incident spread, social media erupted with reactions from F1 enthusiasts and fans around the world. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

"He crashed in the pit lane"

🇯🇲7hanos876🇯🇲 @thanos876 He crashed in the pit lane. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 He crashed in the pit lane. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Tan¹⁵⁰ 🌱🤍 @f1mcqueen MAX HAS DAMAGE WHAT A GOOD DAY MAX HAS DAMAGE WHAT A GOOD DAY

Jo 🦡 @itsIightsout Max hit the pit wall Max hit the pit wall 😭😭

"WHAT DID MAX DO OMG"

rae¹ 🏎️ @rbrrach WHAT DID MAX DO OMG WHAT DID MAX DO OMG

jo @love4ferrari MAX HIT THE PITWALL??? MAX HIT THE PITWALL??? 😭

sarebear¹⁶₅₅¹⁰ @sarebearalt Did max drive into the pit wall??? Did max drive into the pit wall???😭😭😭😭😭😭

"MAX DROVE INTO THE PITWALL YOU IDIOT"

row¹ @redbullvogue MAX DROVE INTO THE PITWALL YOU IDIOT MAX DROVE INTO THE PITWALL YOU IDIOT😭😭

leo🐋 @albonscar How did Max manage that How did Max manage that💀

₁ @f1vxrstpn @F1 Bros so fast he can't even 5 kph @F1 Bros so fast he can't even 5 kph 😭

"Max just making this interesting till he gets pole"

Stephen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Stephen__NHS @F1 Max just making this interested till he gets pole lol @F1 Max just making this interested till he gets pole lol

As the British Grand Prix continues, all eyes will be on Verstappen as the reigning world champion aims to overcome this setback and continue his five-race unbeaten streak.

Max Verstappen falters on rain-affected Silverstone P3, woes continue for Sergio Perez

Verstappen experienced a challenging third practice session at the rain-affected Silverstone circuit, marking a departure from his earlier dominant performances. After securing back-to-back P1 finishes in the first two practice sessions, Verstappen encountered unexpected hurdles during the third session.

Approximately 25 minutes into the session, rain poured down, interrupting teams' qualifying-style runs and effectively freezing the timesheets. Notably, Red Bull was the only team that hadn't switched to soft compound tires yet. As a result, the reigning double world champion Max Verstappen, who had previously topped FP1 and FP2, found himself finishing in eighth place.

His teammate, Sergio Perez, faced a similar setback, finishing in 14th position. Despite the disappointing results, both drivers were able to gather valuable data on the intermediate track conditions that followed the rain.

In the absence of the Red Bull drivers' usual prominence, it was Charles Leclerc who set the benchmark during the session, posting a time of 1m 27.419s on the red-marked tires.

Unfortunately, difficulties continued to roll in for both Red Bull drivers beyond the practice session. While Max Verstappen bizarrely crashed his car by colliding with the pit wall, Perez saw yet another disastrous qualifying session as he failed to advance from Q1.

With the qualifying sessions ongoing, it remains to be seen how the final grid positions will be determined for the highly anticipated British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Stay tuned for further updates on the qualifying sessions and the ultimate grid positions for the upcoming British Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes