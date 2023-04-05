"He was crying on the radio" - Carlos Sainz was in tears after 2023 Australian GP

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz spoke about how Carlos Sainz was in tears after receiving the five-second penalty at the 2023 Australian GP after colliding with Fernando Alonso.

The young Spaniard was in fourth position in the second race restart, right behind Alonso. Unfortunately, he collided with the Aston Martin driver at turn one. After the third red flag came out due to the Alpines crashing into each other, Sainz was handed a five-second penalty.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Kravitz talked about how he watched the drivers' post-race radio messages published by F1. There, he could hear Carlos Sainz welling up as he urged his team to talk to stewards about the penalty. Kravitz said:

"He was in tears. You listen to the team radio drivers at the end of the race from F1 (YouTube), he was crying on the radio after the race, you can hear it."

Even after the race ended, the Spaniard was adamant about talking to the stewards about the penalty as he expressed his raw emotions on team radio. Sainz said:

"Please guys, do something. Please, I cannot still believe it. We are P3 and P4, and they took me out of the points for that, for a one lap incident. So unfair, I cannot believe they do this to me. ... Let me at least discuss (it) with the stewards in the stewards' room."

After getting the penalty at the Australian GP, Sainz ended 12th and out of the points, without which he could have finished P4.

Fernando Alonso feels Carlos Sainz's penalty was too harsh

Fernando Alonso, with whom Carlos Sainz collided, reckons that the penalty handed to the Ferrari driver was a bit too harsh.

The veteran Spaniard explained how it's quite difficult to gauge the grip levels on the first lap as he termed it a racing incident. Alonso said:

“Probably the penalty is too harsh because on lap one, it is very difficult always to judge what the grip level is, and I think we don’t go intentionally into another car because we know that we risk also our car and our final position.

"So sometimes you endpup in places that you wish you were not there in that moment. And it’s just part of racing. I didn’t see the replay properly, but for me, it feels too harsh.”

Alonso eventually finished on the podium as Carlos Sainz had one of his worst race weekends.

