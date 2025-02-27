"He’d cry like a baby": $30M F1 champion takes a ferocious jibe at Red Bull star Max Verstappen 

Max Verstappen has been a sensational driver throughout his career. His raw speed, tenacity, and ability to read a race are commendable. However, some of his decisions on the race track against his F1 rivals are questionable, often drawing criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The Dutchman has been involved in multiple controversies, most notably in the last season against Lando Norris in the Mexico City GP. His behavior cost him a 10-second penalty in the race and caused a lot of backlash from the media.

Former F1 champion Damon Hill was among those to criticise Verstappen. The $30M (according to Celebrity Net Worth) British pundit said Max Verstappen was not "capable of racing fairly" and that it was not in his "repertoire."

The 64-year-old opened up about his criticism of Max Verstappen in a recent interview with the Telegraph. He stated that Red Bull needed to take responsibility and inform Verstappen of pushing over the limit. Hill said: (Quotes via: The Telegraph)

“That’s always been my issue with them. They have almost given Max carte blanche and protected their driver from not sticking to the code, if you like."

Hill further added,

“I’ll give you an example, Max [last year] correctly interpreted to his advantage the rule about overtaking and being ahead at the apex on the inside. There’s nothing in the rules that says you can’t do that. And it’s exciting to see people dive down inside. Except that no other driver does it. And if someone was to do it to him, he’d cry like a baby."

He concluded,

“And that’s one of my issues with them. Red Bull simply can’t accept that. No, it really is slightly disappointing, to say the least, that they like to be thought of as the hard kids on the block, but when something doesn’t go their way, they cry about it.”

The Dutch Lion will begin pursuit of his 5th consecutive F1 championship this season - a feat achieved by only the legendary Michael Schumacher. However, it won't be an easy task for him and Red Bull, as McLaren and Ferrari show impressive pace at the Bahrain preseason testing.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris issue sarcastic response on their "terrible relationship"

2024's title rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris saw multiple instances that tested their off-track relationship. However, it is safe to say it was unaffected, and the pair are still good friends, as confirmed by both of them.

Verstappen and Norris were asked during the preseason press conference how they were approaching the season racing against each other. Verstappen quipped:

"Yeah, it's a terrible relationship. We don't get on any more. It's taken it's toll. Yeah. Big drama."

Norris continued the gimmick and responded,

"We had a fight the other day in a local pub,"

Verstappen further added,

"We had to get escorted [out]. I always say, you should see the other guy... but he still looks good, so, whatever!"

The 2025 season will be a special one for Max Verstappen as he awaits the birth of his first child with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet. Furthermore, he could also rewrite the history books with a 5th consecutive championship.

