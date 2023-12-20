Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz clarified his future plans in a recent event with Estrella Galicia.

Carlos Sainz's F1 future has been in turmoil for a while. As he enters the final year of his contract with Ferrari, the Spaniard has been consistently linked with a move away from the Scuderia, with upcoming team Audi F1 being one of the contenders as his next destination.

Whilst his teammate Charles Leclerc was reported to have secured yet another long-term contract by Ferrari, Sainz continues negotiating with the team.

The duration of the potential extension, be it a two-year deal or something more extensive, remains a point of contention. Despite the uncertainty, Sainz is unequivocally focused on remaining a part of the Maranello-based team for the foreseeable future. He said:

“My objective is to start 2024 knowing where I will compete in 2025. My priority is to continue with Ferrari many more years. I have to reach an agreement with the team. We still have three months before the first race.”

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Carlos Sainz's comments.

"He definitely has to work harder than Charles," one fan wrote.

"He is desperate for a long term one. He should try and prove himself against Charles first," another fan commented.

"He’s deserving of a top team but it really feels like Ferrari need to try to get another top guy alongside Charles," another fan wrote.

Carlos Sainz reveals the driver he studies a lot

In a recent interview with DAZN, Carlos Sainz revealed the driver's on-board footage he studies a lot for his own development. He stated:

"I think there are always drivers doing different things on the on-boards."

Whilst Max Verstappen was an unsurprising answer, Sainz also revealed closely studying McLaren prospect Lando Norris. He said:

“To tell you the truth, I obviously always look at Max Verstappen because he’s the one who’s usually the fastest to try to get close to what he’s doing, but I also look a lot at Lando Norris. I know how good he is, the different things he tends to do on each circuit.”

Carlos Sainz added:

“Also Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are two great drivers. Obviously also Charles Leclerc because he is my team-mate. And then also Fernando Alonso, but especially his race performances.