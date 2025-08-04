“He deserves better than Ferrari”: Fans react as Charles Leclerc highlights his disappointment post Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc dropped down to P4 in the 2025 Hungarian GP despite starting the race from pole position. He experienced issues with his Ferrari SF-25 during the 70-lap race, and also seemed unhappy on the radio. Following his post-race assessment, fans had some strong reactions.The Monegasque driver controlled the pace from the front quite nicely up until lap 20, when he came into the pits. He again dived into the pits for a second stop on lap 41, but from this point on, things did not pan out in his favor.Charles Leclerc shed light on this in the post-race interaction with F1 and said:&quot;From lap 40, around lap 40, we had a problem with the chassis. So now I've had more details about it. In the car, obviously, I had no idea what was going on. I mean, I had an idea, but it was the wrong idea because I thought it was something that was in our control. Unfortunately, we had an issue on the chassis.&quot;In line with Leclerc's downbeat assessment, fans have brutally bashed the Ferrari Formula 1 team. A fan wrote:&quot;He deserves better than Ferrari.&quot;Another Leclerc faithful added:&quot;Ferrari literally exceeded people's expectations of them bottling.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;He was robbed today,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Sad for him! It was great seeing him in good form,&quot; another added.&quot;Ferrari always finds a new way to mess things up! Sigh,&quot; another added.Charles Leclerc, despite his best efforts in the timid SF-25, missed out on the win as well as on a podium finish. McLaren's Lando Norris secured a strong victory to help his title battle.Charles Leclerc heads into the F1 summer break 'very disappointed'While fans criticized Ferrari for Charles Leclerc's woes in the 2025 Hungarian GP, the latter was asked what his mindset was, as he now heads into the long F1 summer break.Leclerc made no attempts to hide his frustration and came up with an emotional response. He added, via F1's official website:&quot;Very disappointed. I don’t take any positives from this weekend when we ended the weekend like that. When we have one opportunity in a year to win a race, we need to take it and today we didn’t.&quot;Sunday's Hungarian GP was Charles Leclerc's best chance of securing a Grand Prix win in the ongoing F1 season. However, luck was just not on his side as he finished outside of the podium places.Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, was only able to manage a P12 finish behind the Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar.